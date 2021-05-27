Food Seen: Amagansett Dining, Manna at Lobster Inn Debut & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

What’s the restaurant scene in Amagansett these days?

The Stephen Talkhouse, well known for its tunes and good vibes, now serves good food. It recently partnered with Sute Kitchen and is whipping up some smoked delicious eats. Orders can be placed online until 11:30 p.m. at sute.kitchen. Vegans can look forward to jackfruit sliders and tacos while omnivores can enjoy smoked shrimp tacos, homemade kielbasa and BBQ pork sliders.

Need a place for brunch this weekend? Wölffer Estate Vineyard’s sister project, Wölffer Kitchen, is serving up brunch and dinner at its Bohemian eatery in Amagansett. Menu highlights include chorizo egg wrap, chicken hash and crispy truffle fries. wolfferkitchen.com

Since its opening two years ago, Coche Comedor has been hustling and bustling with happy clients eager to dine at the Mexican restaurant. As if its mixed drink menu wasn’t electrifying enough, the eatery recently introduced several new cocktails to its menu. Check out the new roster on the website. cochecomedor.com

Now that the weather is warming up, dining at Main Street Tavern’s beer garden should be your next night out spot. Chef Anand Sastry presents a menu of seasonal and savory dishes such as teriyaki salmon, yellow chicken curry and zucchini fritters. mainstreettavern.com

Rosie’s is supporting Amagansett’s vital farming community by locally sourcing its ingredients to offer its clients the freshest plates. “Blunch” is available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. along with raw juices, lattes and Nu-Milk drinks. Make a reservation to enjoy a meal in the sleek dining room or on the cozy outdoor patio nestled in an alleyway in the heart of Amagansett. rosiesamagansett.com

Breaking News: Southampton’s erstwhile top waterfront dining spot, The Lobster Inn, will reopen under new ownership, a new management team and with a new concept. Manna at Lobster Inn will feature indoor and outdoor seating, a full bar and a lounge area, all with a water view. The brainchild of offshore aquaculture pioneer Donna Lanzetta and Sag Harbor restaurateur Ryunosuke Jesse Matsuoka (Sen and K Pasa), the restaurant will feature sustainable seafood courtesy of Executive Chef Thomas Bogia. Appetizers will range in price from $9–$16. Sample appetizers include double-infused shrimp scampi and charred Cobb salad. Entrees will range in price from $24–$32. Look for a lobster roll, sushi, skate, porgy and other fin fish and mollusks. The 198-seat restaurant hopes to open by Memorial Day weekend. mannarestaurant.com

Part of the concept includes Manna Fish Farms which is pioneering to be one of the first U.S. permitted open ocean finfish farms in federal waters. The property was initially acquired in 2018 in a collaborative purchase with the Town of Southampton, wherein the town purchased the marina, the restaurant group purchased the restaurant, and the fish farm purchased the land across from the restaurant for fish farming, selling back the development rights on that farmland to the town. mannafishfarms.com

@PopUpBagels, an exclusive bagel club that has taken over the Fairfield County food scene, has announced it will offer its bagels in the Hamptons for the summer season. Currently joined with two local Hamptons kitchens, owner Adam Goldberg plans to have the epic bagels and schmear packages available by subscription and advance sale only. The bagels will be available in the Hamptons beginning Memorial Day Weekend and customers will pick designated times to help assure the freshest experience and “no bagel lines.” To keep up with its whereabouts, visit their Instagram page @PopUpBagels or visit popupbagels.com.

Quote of the Week: “The disparity between a restaurant’s price and food quality rises in direct proportion to the size of the pepper mill.” –Bryan Miller, former restaurant critic for The New York Times

