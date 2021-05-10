Chef Highlight: Stephan Bogardus’s English Pea Hummus Recipe

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

At age 13, Stephan Bogardus began his cooking career on his native North Fork. He pursued his passion at the world-renowned Culinary Institute of America, where he felt called to train in the upper echelons of French cuisine.

Upon graduation in 2009, he quickly assumed a role at one of Long Island’s top-rated restaurants, The North Fork Table & Inn, where he would come and go multiple times to help his mentor, Gerry Hayden, as he battled ALS. Under his final stewardship there, The North Fork Table & Inn earned 3.5 stars from Newsday and an “Excellent” rating from The New York Times. Bogardus’s culinary talent has brought him to various cities in the United States and Europe, where he has appeared in guest chef dinners and worked in Michelin-star kitchens, including Daniel, The French Laundry and Per Se. He has also cooked at the beloved James Beard Foundation and aired in multiple cooking challenges on The Food Network—such as Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay and Kitchen Crash. His love for sophisticated dining, as well as his desire to use food to connect and share with others, has earned him regular accolades and a consistent place in local and national publications.

For the past two years, Bogardus has enjoyed leading The Halyard at Sound View Greenport, a 250-seat waterfront restaurant on the Long Island Sound, as its executive chef. Recently, he accepted a promotion that has broadened his role to oversee multiple restaurants both on the East End and in Jackson, Wyoming. Fun fact: He dislikes raw onions!

Love Chef Stephan Bogardus’s English Pea Hummus at The Halyard? With this recipe, you can now make it at home whenever you’re craving it!

English Pea Hummus Recipe

Yield: 1 Quart

Time: 10 Minutes

Ingredients:

2 cup fresh shucked English peas (blanched and shocked in cold water)

3 tsp kosher salt

½ cup top-quality olive oil

1 tbsp mint (chopped)

1 tbsp tarragon

1 tbsp parsley

1 tbsp chive

1 tsp black pepper (freshly ground)

Directions: In a food processor, crush the blanched English peas and salt until very smooth for about one minute. Scrap the inside of the food processor and incorporate any unbroken peas. Slowly add the olive oil and purée until smooth. Remove the mixture and combine the herbs and black pepper, then stir until fully incorporated. Enjoy with your favorite chips or farm fresh vegetables in a crudité. English pea hummus stores well for three days and can also be made using frozen peas. Thaw the peas and apply the same ratio/process. Enjoy!

Find more of dishes from Chef Stephan Bogardus and The Halyard at Sound View Greenport at thehalyardgreenport.com.