Riverhead Schools Get New Superintendent

The Riverhead Central School District appointed a new superintendent following a year-long search.

The Board of Education named Augustine E. Tornatore as the next superintendent of schools during a special meeting on April 27. Tornatore, who has been superintendent of the Liberty Central School District since 2018, will take over for interim superintendent Christine Tona on July 1.

“I am excited to be returning home to Long Island and helping to guide the district through the challenges of the year ahead,” said Tornatore. “I’m most looking forward to working with a wonderful team and getting to know the students and families. I’m grateful for the trust and support of the Riverhead Central School District Board of Education.”

Before his stint Liberty, Tornatore supervised the social studies departments in the Newburgh Enlarged City School District and the Baldwin Union Free School District after starting as a social studies teacher at East Rockaway Junior/Senior High School.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Stony Brook University, master’s degree in secondary education/English and a professional diploma in school administration and supervision from Queens College, and a doctor of education in administration and supervision from St. John’s University.

“We’d like to welcome Dr. Tornatore to the Blue Wave family,” said Board of Education President Laurie Downs. “He has had major accomplishments while advancing his career, and we are certain he will prove to be a benefit to our students, staff and community.”