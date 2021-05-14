Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions This Weekend: May 14, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is home to a multitude of masterful artists, and their inspiring art is on display across the Hamptons and North Fork. Here are this week’s top East End art exhibitions—including Tight Lines: Mixed Media Fish in Greenport and more!

Homegrown Art Show and Sale Reception

Friday, May 14, 5–7 p.m.

East End photographer and Dan’s Papers Photo Editor Barbara Lassen and North Fork Chocolate Company co-owner/chef and painter Steven Amaral are launching a joint show of their work with an opening reception at the Aquebogue chocolate shop. If the weather cooperates, Lassen’s large-scale shots of local foods and landscapes reproduced on canvas and Amaral’s stunning paintings will be hung around the grounds of the North Fork Chocolate Company. If it rains, the works will be hung inside the shop, where they will remain through Labor Day. The artists will be present to greet guests and sell the fabulous works on display.

740 Main Road, Aquebogue. northforkchocolate.com

Ten Paintings Upstairs Exhibition

Now through May 23.

One of VSOP Projects’ two new exhibitions, Ten Paintings Upstairs is a collection of works by Aviv Benn, B. Chehayeb, Derek Erdman, Jessica Frances Grégoire Lancaster, Isidore McCandlish, Arthur Meirelles, Polly Shindler, Emanuele Tozzoli, Ellen Van Dusen and Caleb Weiss.

311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Snapshot Exhibition

Now through June 6.

When people think of a snapshot, they tend to think of an informal, candid, flash of life captured by surprise—this was the thought that sparked the title of The White Room Gallery’s latest exhibition. The collection celebrates humanity captured by surprise through faces, poses, attitude and history.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. thewhiteroom.gallery

Tight Lines: Mixed Media Fish

Now through July 31.

Frequenters of Greenport Harbor Brewing Company’s Peconic restaurant will recognize Stephen Palmer’s whimsical sculptures of fishes constructed out of found objects such as saw blades, golf tees or silverware. For the first time, Palmer’s sculptures will be the focus of GHBC’s latest exhibition at their Greenport gallery.

234 Carpenter Street, Greenport. greenportharborbrewing.com/art-gallery

20th Century & Contemporary Art Highlights

May 15–31.

A selection of works from Phillips’ upcoming sales of 20th Century & Contemporary Art will be on view at the auction house’s Southampton outpost through the end of May. Stop by to see important and rarely seen works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Alexander Calder, Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein, among other post-war and contemporary masters.

1 Hampton Road, Southampton. phillips.com

