Top 5 East End Family Events This Weekend: May 7, 2021

The East End offers tons of fun activates for families with children and teens of all ages. Here are this week’s top East End family events—including Family Day at the LongHouse and more!

Mini Rose Planting and Art Workshop

Friday, May 7, 4 p.m.

Calling all kids, ages 5 through 10, to the ever-popular Children’s Mini Rose Planting and Art Workshop hosted by the Southampton Rose Society and presented by rosarian Peter Bertrand at Rogers Memorial Library. Each child will pot their own rose plant to take home with them and will receive an instruction booklet to teach them more about these special flowers with the hope that they will form a lifelong passion for gardening and roses. After the demonstration, children are invited to either color garden sketches by Nancy Rollins or create their own Mother’s Day cards or artwork.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774 ext.519, southamptonrose.org

Youth Fitness with Miss Rachel

Saturday, May 8, 9:30 a.m.

This 45-minute Project MOST class is a great introduction to fitness and movement for kids in grades K–3 with one main goal—to have fun! The group will explore different ways to move through games, activities and challenges to improve children’s strength, motor skills and confidence. Registration is $20.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org

Storytime: Attack of the Underwear Dragon

Saturday, May 8, 10:30 a.m.

Storytime is an interactive and engaging experience, where kids and their families can enjoy live readings of some of the most creative and fun children’s books, conducted by the authors themselves. This week, join Scott Rothman on Zoom as he reads from his book, Attack of the Underwear Dragon. Tickets are $15.

631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Family Day at the LongHouse

Saturday, May 8, 10:30 a.m.

LongHouse Reserve presents its seventh annual Family Day, a celebration of community and togetherness. This family-centered event features art activities for children ages 3 and older, garden tours and fun. This is a free event exclusively for families with children by reservation only.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Moonglow: An Enchanting Children’s Book

Saturday, May 8, 10:30 a.m.

In this Zoom program, you’ll meet the author of Moonglow, Peggy Dickerson, to learn what inspired the imaginary activities found within. You’ll also meet the illustrator, Cynthia Wells, who portrays the realistically rendered creatures having fun in the night. Additionally, you’ll learn about local science exploration, figurative writing skills and how digital artwork is created.

sofo.org

