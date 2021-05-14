Top 5 East End Live Shows This Weekend: May 14, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Summer on the East End offers plenty of chances to attend live concerts, theater performances and film screenings. Here are this week’s top East End live shows—including a HooDoo Loungers concert at The Stephen Talkhouse and more!

MET Under Moonlight: Carmen

Saturday, May 15, 8 p.m.

Join HamptonsFilm at Main Beach for a safe and unique drive-in viewing of Carmen. Mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča stars in Richard’s Eyre’s acclaimed 2010 stage production. With dances created by star choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and conducted by maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin, this show brings every aspect of Bizet’s thrilling tale to life, from its lighthearted beginning to its inevitably tragic climax. Tickets are $80 per car.

104 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton. hamptonsfilmfest.org

The HooDoo Loungers Concert

Saturday, May 15, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss The HooDoo Loungers, East End masters of the New Orleans sound, as they perform at The Stephen Talkhouse. Tables are available on the back deck for $10.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. stephentalkhouse.com

Conscience Point Film & Discussion

Sunday, May 16, 6 p.m.

Exposing a painful, quintessentially American geography, Conscience Point unearths a deep clash of values between the Shinnecock Indian Nation and their elite Hamptons neighbors, who have made sacred land their playground. Following the free outdoor screening, there will be a panel discussion with Tela Troge, Shane Weeks, Kelly Dennis, Becky Genia and Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman, moderated by East End journalist Joe Shaw.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

Hidden Figures Drive-In

Sunday, May 16, 8 p.m.

Get your ticket to watch the incredible film Hidden Figures on The Gateway’s massive drive-in movie screen and prepare for a night full of nostalgia. Tickets are $40 per car.

215 South Country Road, Bellport. thegateway.org

Cruise Night Car Show

Wednesday, May 19, 5–9 p.m.

Cruise nights are back! This weekly event is a family-oriented, kid-friendly car show in The Shoppes at East Wind Long Island parking lot. Shop, eat and check out the fine array of classic cars.

5720 NY-25A, Wading River. eastwindlongisland.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.