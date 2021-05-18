Top 5 East End Virtual Events This Weekend: May 21, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

East End institutions are offering many opportunities to engage in exhilarating events and enriching programs virtually in the days ahead. Here are this week’s top East End virtual events—including Bay Street Theater’s Intro to Acting with Reggie D. White and more!

Salon Concert: Pianist Nadejda Vlaeva

Friday, May 21, 6 p.m.

Enjoy the brilliance and artistry of salon musician Nadejda Vlaeva in a livestreamed piano concert from the Parrish in the comfort of your home. Vlaeva’s overwhelming musicality, poetic nature and electrifying virtuosity have garnered accolades from many world-famous musicians. Tickets are $20.

631-283-2118, parrishart.org

The Reames Duo in Concert

Friday, May 21, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Forks Musicivic welcomes back the Reames Duo, vocalist Christopher Reames and pianist Kanako Reames—for a virtual performance of works by Gerald Finzi and Claude Debussy. Registration is free but required.

twinforksmusicivic.org

Intro to Acting with Reggie D. White

Saturday, May 22, 11 a.m.

New York-based multidisciplinary artist Reggie D. White hosts an intro to acting, a fun and interactive presentation for anyone whose bucket list includes taking an acting class. This free virtual seminar is part of Bay Street Theater’s Lifelong Learning Series.

baystreet.org

Author Event: Amanda M. Fairbanks

Tuesday, May 25, 5 p.m.

BookHampton hosts a virtual author event featuring Amanda M. Fairbanks just in time for the release of her new book The Lost Boys of Montauk. She’ll be joined by journalists Biddle Duke and David Rattray for the book discussion. Registration is required.

bookhampton.com

Strike a Pose On-Demand

Now through June 13.

In 1990, seven young male dancers—six gay, one straight—joined Madonna on her most controversial tour. On stage and in the iconic film Truth or Dare, they showed the world how to express yourself. Now, 25 years later, they reveal the truth about life during and after the tour, when they were ambassadors to the world on behalf of the LGBT community during the height of the AIDS epidemic. Strike a Pose is a dramatic tale about overcoming shame and finding the courage to be who you are. Rental tickets are $5.

whbpac.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.