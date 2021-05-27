Top 7 East End Live Shows This Weekend: Memorial Day 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Summer on the East End offers plenty of chances to attend live concerts, theater performances and film screenings. Here are this week’s top East End live shows—including a New Millennium Big Band concert at the newly reopened Suffolk Theater and more!

New Millennium Big Band Concert

Friday, May 28, 7:30 p.m.

After a year without their wildly popular live shows, Suffolk Theater finally returns on Memorial Day weekend! Kick off the summer with a performance by the 19-piece New Millennium Big Band featuring the music of Frank Sinatra. Hear hits like “Fly Me to the Moon,” “My Way,” “Come Fly with Me” and more. Doors to the restaurant and bar open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $39–$49.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Latin Moon & Soul

Friday, May 28, 8 p.m.

Join Guild Hall and OLA of Eastern Long Island for Latin Moon & Soul, an intimate and evocative evening of music under the stars at the John Drew Backyard Theater featuring romantic boleros, jazz, funk and Latin chill with music by Danni Medina, Four Billion Years and Latin Moon with Hannah Chavez. Tickets are $35.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Memorial Day Weekend at the Social Club

May 28–30.

Southampton Social Club, one of the hottest clubs in the Hamptons, is hosting its annual Memorial Day weekend bash with three days of premier food, libations and music. DJ Loki and percussionist Justin Scheidling kick off the party on Friday, DJ Lomo keeps the fun going on Saturday, and DJ Martial brings things to an epic conclusion on Sunday. Email reservations are required.

256 Elm Street, Southampton. 631-287-1400, [email protected], southamptonsocialclub.com

Sound Meditation at SAC

Saturday, May 29, 10:30 a.m.

Mediation DJ Daniel Lauter leads a morning of sound meditations featuring sounds found in nature, including whales, ocean waves, rainforests and woodlands. The event takes place inside the Southampton Arts Center galleries. Registration is $25.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org/wellness

Summer Kick-Off Cocktail Reception

Saturday, May 29, 6 p.m.

The LGBT Network kicks off the summer season with its annual fundraiser at the Bridgehampton Tennis & Surf Club. Tickets are $500.

231 Mid Ocean Drive, Bridgehampton. lgbtnetwork.org

East Hampton Outdoor Movies: Endless Summer II

Wednesday, June 2, 8:30 p.m.

Summer was made for movies under the stars, and beginning June 2, HamptonsFilm is hosting free screenings of classic crowd-pleasers at Herrick Park, located in the heart of East Hampton Village. This week’s film is Endless Summer II, the sequel to documentarian Bruce Brown’s seminal surfing movie. Reservations are free but required, and VIP tickets are $50.

67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. hamptonsfilmfest.org

Hampton Theatre Company presents Sylvia

Now through June 13.

More than a year after it was first scheduled to open, Sylvia by A.R. Gurney will be the Hampton Theatre Company’s first production at the Quogue Community Hall since reopening. The romantic comedy about the impact of adopting a sassy stray dog (played by a human) on an empty-nest marriage opens is sure to have audiences rolling on the floor laughing.

125 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. 631-653-8955, hamptontheatre.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.