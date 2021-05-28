Top 5 East End Family Events This Weekend: Memorial Day 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End offers tons of fun activates for families with children and teens of all ages. Here are this week’s top East End family events—including Birdwatching for Beginners and more!

Stop, Shop, Play

May 29 & 30, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

It’s strawberry season on the North Fork, and The Shoppes at East Wind Long Island is positioning itself as the place to be for local families. Stop, Shop, Play boasts stellar shops, fabulous food, a new candy shop, 15 outdoor vendors, the grand carousel, a bounce house and a beautiful courtyard to enjoy the fresh summer air.

5720 NY-25A, Wading River. eastwindlongisland.com

Connect Kids to Parks: Birdwatching for Beginners

Monday, May 31, 11 a.m.

On this slow amble around Hallock State Park Preserve, Group for the East End will explore woodlands, freshwater ponds and agricultural lands, looking and listening for nesting songbirds, late migrants and resident hawks. Families are encouraged to come along for this fun learning experience. Registration is required.

6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-765-6450, groupfortheeastend.org

Toddler Ballet & Dance with Anita Boyer

Wednesdays through June 16, 10 a.m.

Join Anita Boyer and Project MOST for a special three-session series for ages 2–4 that brings real ballet and dance language to young students in a fun and accessible way. This workshop will be held outside unless there is inclement weather; then it will be moved inside. Registration is $60 for the series.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org

How Grades 8–10 Impact College Admissions

Wednesday, June 2, 6 p.m.

Learn how academics and extracurricular activities impact potential college admissions even as early as 8th, 9th and 10th grade in this online interactive presentation and Q&A with leading admissions expert Julie Raynor Gross. Registration is required.

easthamptonlibrary.org

CAST Drive-In: Black Panther

Thursday, June 3, 6:45 p.m.

Community Action Southold Town (CAST) is hosting its second annual Drive-In Thursdays: Family Movie Night Under the Stars series beginning this week with a screening of Marvel’s 2018 megahit Black Panther. The series takes place at Peconic Bay Vineyard on Thursdays through September 2. An array of concessions and local products will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting CAST. Tickets are $50 per car.

31320 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-477-1717, castmovies.givesmart.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.