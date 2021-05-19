Top 5 East End Outdoor Activities This Weekend: May 21, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Summer on the East End means ample opportunity to enjoy the fresh air and warm sunlight of the great outdoors. Here are this week’s top East End outdoor activities—including an axe throwing tournament and more!

Spring Bird Walk

Saturday, May 22, 9 a.m.

Discover the various species of birds that live on the North Fork’s northern coast. Be sure to bring binoculars so you can get a closer look at these local beauties. Reservations are free but required.

631-315-5475, parks.ny.gov

Watermill Center Community Day

Saturday, May 22, noon–2 p.m.

Community Day at The Watermill Center invites the public to experience its 10-acre property as a space to explore, relax and get inspired. Community Day features a theater workshop with Rachel Dickstein, live music by Molly Joyce, an interactive installation by Laurie Lambrecht and Art Quest, a self-guided tour and scavenger hunt of the center’s outdoor art collection. Guests must purchase tickets ($15–$35) in advance.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Forest Therapy Walk

Sunday, May 23, 11 a.m.

Join certified forest therapy guide Linda Lombardo on a walk at the historic Downs Farm Preserve to reconnect with the natural world around us. The group will wander the trails, slow down and notice what most of the world simply walks past—the beauty of nature waking up to spring. The group will also do some grounding, connect with the trees and water and create some nature art together. Registration is $8.

23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-765-6450, groupfortheeastend.org

Axe Throwing Tournament

Sunday, May 23, 12:30–3 p.m.

No experience needed for this fun outdoor event—just create your team of four and get ready to kick some axe! Registration is $30, and you’ll be competing against axe throwers of all skill levels. The goal is to be the best of the bunch on the chopping block for your chance at a cash prize.

817 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. longirelandbeer.com

Horseshoe Crab Beach Walk

Sunday, May 23, 5:30 p.m.

Join marine biologist Lindsey Rohrbach at Pike’s Beach for a walk and talk about local horseshoe crabs. Witnessing this annual congregation of prehistoric-like creatures, learning of their unusual characteristics, their fight for survival and how citizen science has attributed to the knowledge of these marvelous creatures make this an event well worth attending. Registration is $10 for adults; $7 for kids.

Pike’s Beach, West Hampton Dunes. 631-537-9735, [email protected], sofo.org

