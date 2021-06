Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Underground Railroad is a kinetic adventure of one woman’s ferocious will to escape bondage.

Based on the Pulitzer-prize winning novel by Colson Whitehead, this series debuted on Prime Video on May 14.

Whitehead also received a Pulitzer for The Nickel Boys, but one of his other well-known works is Sag Harbor.

Whitehead and his wife, literary agent Julie Barer, are owners of a house in East Hampton.