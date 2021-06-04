Dan Talks with Dennis Suskind, Hampton Classic Board President

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Dan’s Talks: Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On Episode 31 of the podcast, now offered in both video and traditional podcast formats, Dan talks with Dennis Suskind, the Board President of the Hampton Classic who says the horse show is on this year! Suskind, a prominent local figure, says he enjoys the horse show and is proud of what has been accomplished. He also talks about the Hopping Mansion in Bridgehampton and how after 12 years arrangements have been made for it to be purchased and saved.

Dan Rattiner talks with Dennis Suskind, President of the Hampton Classic Horse Show



Produced by Angela LaGreca and Eric Hercules