Democratic Socialists Tout First Suffolk Win in Riverhead

A member of the Suffolk County Democratic Socialists of America was elected to the Riverhead Central School District Board of Education last month, becoming the party’s first member to win an election.

Colin Palmer, who was inspired to run after the district shuttered its classics program, beat Moms for Liberty candidates while running on a platform of classroom democratization, increased access to the arts and humanities, and supporting English Language Learner students. His three-year term begins July 1.

“At a time when reactionary forces attempt to dismantle programs on diversity, equity, and inclusion, I will not back down in fighting for education that is grounded in critical thinking and a deeper understanding of our communities,” he said. “Our students deserve to graduate from Riverhead schools as well informed global citizens.

The Suffolk DSA said it will begin to find potential school board candidates who support curricula oriented toward racial and social justice in local school districts.