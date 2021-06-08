Top 5 East End Live Shows This Weekend: June 11, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Summer on the East End offers plenty of chances to attend live concerts, theater performances and film screenings. Here are this week’s top East End live shows—including a Hamptons Private book reading and signing with Dan Rattiner and more!

Sun River Health Charity Wine Tasting

Friday, June 11.

Partake in a very special evening at Claudio’s beautifully renovated restaurant and test your Long Island wine tasting knowledge. Proceeds from this event will support the Sun River Health Agricultural Workers’ Health Fund. Tickets are $100.

111 Main Street, Greenport. sunriver.org/foundation/events

Art and Cinema: Conversation with Alexis Rockman & Carter Burwell

Saturday, June 12, 7 p.m.

Enjoy a lively conversation on the links and inspirations between all artistic media and the culmination of such into cinematic presentation, featuring visual artist Alexis Rockman and sound artist Carter Burwell, moderated by Guild Hall Executive Director Andrea Grover.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. guildhall.org

Mike Maz and Friends in Concert

Sunday, June 13, 7 p.m.

With over 15 years as the head sound engineer at The Stephan Talkhouse, in addition to working with some of the most recognized names in the music industry, Mike Maz has sat in and performed with many local artists and has been a regular performer with bands such as Booga Sugar and Winston Irie. Now, stepping out from behind the scenes, with his first all-original band, Maz is joined with Bopa King Carre on drums and Joe Sac on bass, bringing a sound that ranges from laid-back acoustic vibes mixed with edgy rock, soulful blues and a deep reggae influence. Tickets are $30.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. stephentalkhouse.com

Author Event: Dan Rattiner, Hamptons Private

Tuesday, June 15, 6 p.m.

Join Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner for a reading of his latest book Hamptons Private at Sag Harbor Books. The large coffee table book, published by Assouline, features over 200 glossy images of the Hamptons and text by Dan covering the history, people and places that make the Hamptons “The Hamptons.” Following the short reading, Dan will host an audience Q&A and sign copies of the book.

7 Main Street, Sag Harbor. sagharborbooks.com

Undine Screenings

June 15 & 16, 7:30 p.m.

Christian Petzold boldly reimagines the ancient myth of Undine in this suspenseful tale of romance and betrayal in modern day Berlin. Undine works as a historian lecturing on Berlin’s urban development, but when the man she loves leaves her, the myth catches up with her. See the tale unfold at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

