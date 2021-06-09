Top 5 East End Virtual Events This Weekend: June 11, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

East End institutions are offering many opportunities to engage in exhilarating events and enriching programs virtually in the days ahead. Here are this week’s top East End virtual events—including a conversation with Doug Tallamy, author of Nature’s Best Hope and more!

Rebecca Nelson Recital

Friday, June 11, 7:30 p.m.

Rebecca Nelson brings her newly composed works to the Twin Forks Musicivic’s virtual Musicast stage. She’ll be singing and performing on violin, viola and guitar, while accompanied by a talented roster of musicians. Registration is free but required.

twinforksmusicivic.org

Author Event: Don Lemon, This Is the Fire

Sunday, June 13, 10 a.m.

The Social Justice Committee of Temple Adas Israel, in partnership with The Church, welcomes Sag Harbor resident Don Lemon, host of CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight for a virtual book event in celebration of his new book, This Is the Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism. Join in a discussion moderated by local historian Dr. Georgette Grier-Key, the executive director of the Eastville Community Historical Society. Signed books can be ordered by calling Canio’s Books.

631-725-4926, [email protected], sagharborchurch.org

Cooking with Craig Live Cooking Demo

Monday, June 14, 6:30 p.m.

Welcome back Chef Craig and the Block Island Seafood Company for a salute to Old Glory on Flag Day. Craig will demonstrate how to make roasted red beet salad, linguine with white clam sauce and a blueberry crisp live from his home on the Hampton Bays Public Library’s Facebook page.

hamptonbayslibrary.org.

Nature’s Best Hope: Conversation with Doug Tallamy

Tuesday, June 15, 7 p.m.

Recent headlines about global insect declines and three billion fewer birds in North America are a bleak reality check about how ineffective our current landscape designs have been at sustaining the plants and animals that sustain us. Doug Tallamy will discuss simple steps that each of us can take to reverse declining biodiversity and will explain why we are nature’s best hope. Zoom registration is free but required.

quoguewildliferefuge.org

The Artist’s View: Contrasting Expressions of Nature

Wednesday, June 16, 6 p.m.

Long Island’s natural environment has been the muse for countless artists who created beautiful art inspired by the land and sea. That inspiration continues today with many local artists who use a variety of diverse methods and natural materials to create their work. Join Peconic Land Trust for this moderated panel featuring Scott Bluedorn, Anne Sherwood Pundyk and Cindy Pease Roe to learn more about how the beauty of Long Island’s environment informs and inspires their creativity. The moderator is Kathryn Szoka, local photographer and co-owner of Canio’s Books. Zoom registration is free but required.

peconiclandtrust.org

