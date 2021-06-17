Top East End Family Activities This Weekend: June 18, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End offers tons of fun activates for families with children and teens of all ages. Here are this week’s top East End family events, as well as some other local venues and attractions that are always fun for the whole family!

Top 5 family events to check out this week:

Harbes Pig Races

June 18–20.

The racetrack? Harbes Family Farm in Mattituck. The competitors? Five friendly farm pigs: Bonnie Blue, Gomer Green, Yellow Yanni, Ruby Red and Penelope Purple. The winner? Well, you’ll have to see for yourself.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Ocean Friendly Gardens with Surfrider Long Island

Saturday, June 19, noon.

The popular East Hampton venue Guild Hall hosts weekly family events on Saturdays, taught by local educators. This week’s workshop is centered around how backyard gardens can be used to prevent pollution from reaching the ocean.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Bug Light Cruise & Tour

Saturday, June 19, 5 p.m.

One way to know that this tour is an authentic way to learn the history behind the North Fork’s most storied lighthouse is that it’s narrated by the great-grandson of William H. Follett, the last keeper of the lighthouse. The tour is hosted by the East End Seaport Museum, a fun place to visit in its own right.

103 3rd Street, Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org

Family Powerhouse Pilates

Mondays through June 28, 10 a.m.

Families are invited to join instructor Leisa DeCarlo to learn the the basics of Pilates through a series of exercises designed to work all major muscle groups. Pilates focuses on strengthening and lengthening as well as alignment and coordination. Zoom registration is free but required.

quoguelibrary.org

Full Strawberry Moon Hike at the South Fork Natural History Museum

Thursday, June 24, 8:30 p.m.

Hike through open trails under the night sky and experience what the Algonquin tribe called the “Strawberry Moon;” so-called because it directly precedes the summer strawberry season. Register on a first-come, first-served basis by emailing the Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, [email protected], sofo.org

Fun family attractions to check out this week:

Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE)

Interactive children’s programs and exhibits abound in this 7,000-square-foot Bridgehampton museum.

376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

The All Star

Reserve a bowling lane, hit the arcade, play billiards and dine at the in-house All Star Grill, all at this exciting entertainment venue.

96 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-998-3565, theallstar.com

The Clubhouse Hamptons

With its 18-hole mini golf course, arcade and bowling lanes, kids will love spending an evening at The Clubhouse Hamptons. Adults will appreciate its frequent live music events and outdoor bar. It’s also great for birthday parties.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Long Island Mini Golf Park

A well-constructed mini golf course full of waterfalls, bunkers and ramps. The organizers often host “Putt-a-thons” and competitive tournaments for kids and adults alike. The space can also be reserved for parties.

149 Edwards Avenue, Calverton. 516-978-0261, longislandminigolf.com

Hamptons Mini Golf

A more recently built mini golf course that features Hamptons landmarks as obstacles to putt your way around. A driving range and batting cages are also locatedon-site.

668 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, hamptonminigolf.com

Long Island Aquarium

All kinds of aquatic animals are on offer at this expansive aquarium. Both the indoor and outdoor exhibits are great to explore. Consider making an online reservation if you are really interested in seeing a certain animal (like, say, the African penguins).

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Sag Harbor Cinema

The recently re-opened, nonprofit movie theater is currently screening both new big-budget Hollywood productions, as well as older classics and indie films.

90 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0010, sagharborcinema.org

East Hampton Historical Farm Museum

At this museum, visitors are taken back to the 19th century to learn how Bonac families who farmed East Hampton land lived and prospered. The exhibits are interactive and the space, a restored farmhouse, is a lot of fun to explore.

131 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3892, ehhistoricalfarmmu.wixsite.com/ehhfm

Hither Hills State Park

A great place to go to jump in the ocean or play some sports. The park features fishing, a playground, volleyball courts and softball fields. You can even see some of Napeague Harbor’s famous “walking dunes” at the park’s eastern border.

164 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2554, parks.ny.gov/parks/hitherhills

Railroad Museum of Long Island

They are clearly passionate about what they do at the Railroad Museum of Long Island. The indoor exhibitions show off dozens of artifacts from long-forgotten subway stations. Outside, though, is where the real fun begins: 15 immaculately preserved railway cars, each with a different history to learn.

416 Griffing Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-7920, rmli.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.