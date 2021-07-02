Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The film doc Summer of Soul, directed by Questlove, was screened at Guild Hall by the Hamptons Film Fest.

At the exclusive pre-show party, Anne Chaisson, executive director of HIFF, Cristina Cuomo, and Alec and Hilaria Baldwin (with their charming and precocious daughter Carmen) sipped and enjoyed appetizers at The Baker House 1650.

The film? Amazing.

Footage of the “Black Woodstock”—a 1969 summer music festival in Harlem with Gladys Knight, David Ruffin, Stevie Wonder, Mavis Maples and many other performers—was neglected and forgotten about until recently.

The screening was followed by a Zoom interview between Baldwin, Questlove, and HIFF’s artistic director David Nugent.

Now streaming on Hulu, Summer of Soul is a summer must-see!