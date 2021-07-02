South o’ the Highway

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Join Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul’ Screening

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin Summer of Soul screening party
Alec and Hilaria enjoy a casual moment at the pre-film VIP reception at Baker House 1650

The film doc Summer of Soul, directed by Questlove, was screened at Guild Hall by the Hamptons Film Fest.

At the exclusive pre-show party, Anne Chaisson, executive director of HIFF, Cristina Cuomo, and Alec and Hilaria Baldwin (with their charming and precocious daughter Carmen) sipped and enjoyed appetizers at The Baker House 1650.

The film? Amazing.

Anne Chaisson and David Nugent screen Summer of Soul
Anne Chaisson and David Nugent at Guild Hall.

Footage of the “Black Woodstock”—a 1969 summer music festival in Harlem with Gladys Knight, David Ruffin, Stevie Wonder, Mavis Maples and many other performers—was neglected and forgotten about until recently.

The screening was followed by a Zoom interview between Baldwin, Questlove, and HIFF’s artistic director David Nugent.

Now streaming on Hulu, Summer of Soul is a summer must-see!

Alec and Carmen Baldwin
Alec and Carmen BaldwinBridget Leroy

