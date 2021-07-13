Ciuffo Cabinetry Builds on a Century of Craftsmanship

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Established more than a century ago, Bayport-based Ciuffo Cabinetry has been serving the East End since being founded by Gaspare Ciuffo, a master craftsman and woodworker. We recently spoke to his great-grandson and Ciuffo Cabinetry vice president Joe Ciuffo about the company’s enduring commitment to craftsmanship, attention to detail and unparalleled service.

How did you get started in this line of work?

Ciuffo Cabinetry has been a family-owned business since its founding in 1907, so we have a rich generational history. I’ve been around woodworking my whole life. For me, it was only natural to step into this role, following in my father Gary’s footsteps and the craftsmen that came before me.

What sets your company apart from the competition?

What sets us apart is the unmatched service we offer our clients and the level of care we put into our work. As we are 100% custom, there is nothing we cannot accommodate or dream up for our clients. The scope of our work is virtually limitless. Whether our clients want a brand-new kitchen or a walk-in closet, we can do it. We are known for our product quality and attention to detail; we only work with the finest materials, finishes and equipment to ensure a flawless product from inception to installation. Additionally, Ciuffo Cabinetry is a full-service firm, so we provide the designs, we build our product in-house at our Long Island factory, and we deliver and install our products personally.

Can you elaborate on some of the services you provide?

As a custom millwork firm, we provide everything from kitchens, vanities, wet/dry bars, butler’s pantries, closets, laundry rooms, libraries and more. We design, engineer and build all of our products in-house and install all our cabinetry. We serve the Hamptons, Long Island, the tri-state area, Palm Beach and specialty locations all along the East Coast.

What new trends are you seeing in the industry?

We are definitely seeing a shift in more contemporary, modern and modern-industrial trends with a higher demand for a mixture of stained woods and metals. We’re also seeing a larger budget allowance for these new projects.

What unique issues do you face operating on the East End?

On any given day, we are working on multiple projects in the Hamptons. This inevitably means we face lots of traffic, particularly during the summer season! But it’s a small price to pay for getting to do what we love every day.

Do you have any sayings in your line of work?

We love to refer to a great quote by Henry Ford: “Quality means doing it right when no one is looking.”

To learn more Ciuffo Cabinetry, call 631-586-5976 or visit ciuffocabinetry.com.