Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks to Audrey Flack, American Artist

Audrey Flack
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcastDan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 38: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with internationally acclaimed sculptor and painter Audrey Flack, a pioneer in the genre of photorealism. In her conversation with Dan, Flack discusses her focus on realism in her paintings, how she began sculpting women almost exclusively, fond memories she shares with Dan and more.

