Dan’s Podcast: Lance Gumbs, Former Shinnecock Nation Chief

Former Shinnecock Chief Lance Gumbs
Lance Gumbs

On Episode 35 of the podcast, Dan speaks with Lance Gumbs, a longtime tribal chief of Shinnecock Nation. Gumbs discusses the casino the tribe is planning to build on the reservation facing Montauk Highway, the cancellation of the Shinnecocks’ annual powwow last summer, and the history behind the Shinnecock burial grounds in Southampton.

