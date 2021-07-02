Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On Episode 35 of the podcast, Dan speaks with Lance Gumbs, a longtime tribal chief of Shinnecock Nation. Gumbs discusses the casino the tribe is planning to build on the reservation facing Montauk Highway, the cancellation of the Shinnecocks’ annual powwow last summer, and the history behind the Shinnecock burial grounds in Southampton.

