Top Hamptons Events for July 4 Weekend 2021

The Hamptons has no shortage of things to do this Fourth of July weekend. Just take a look at what’s happening—including live music from G.E. Smith, beach yoga, a Sag Harbor boat cruise, art exhibitions and so much more! Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event for further details and potential rescheduling updates.

LIVE SHOWS

Jazz on the Lawn

Friday, July 2, 6–9 p.m.

Fans of sophisticated, family-friendly music will appreciate this live presentation while enjoying effervescent Champagne and cocktail specials. You can reserve a table at The Clubhouse Hamptons ahead of time by email. 174 Daniel’s Hole Road, East Hampton. [email protected], clubhousehamptons.com

Bill Frisell Trio at Duck Creek Farms

Saturday, July 3, 5–7 p.m.

Join this classy guitar and percussion trio for a charming evening of entertainment that’s free—just bring your own chair and a picnic dinner. It’s important, however, to arrive on time, since space and parking are limited. 127 Squaw Road, East Hampton. 631-324-2842, billfrisell.com

G.E. Smith’s Portraits Featuring Masters of the Telecasters with Jim Weider

Monday, July 5, 9 p.m.

G.E. Smith, in collaboration with Taylor Barton, is launching his fifth series of Portraits this year for Guild Hall’s 90th anniversary with Masters of the Telecasters featuring he and Jim Weider. Smith was bandleader and musical director for Saturday Night Live band from 1985–1995 and toured with Bob Dylan during this time. Tickets are $100.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631- 324-0806, guildhall.org

Black Tie Brass at The Stephen Talkhouse

Tuesday, July 6, 10 p.m.

Fans of jazz, pop and funk will relish in the opportunity to imbibe some quality sounds along with their cocktails on a Hamptons summer night. The group boasts original songs and a cool vibe. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased ahead of time online.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

NM fundamenTAI + Cardio

Wednesday, July 7, 9 a.m.

Fitness enthusiasts will flip at the chance to drop in for a great workout at the Tracy Anderson Studio. FundamenTAI involves mat work that engages your entire body, and it’s followed up with 30 minutes of heart-healthy cardio. You can register ahead of time on the website.

903 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-617-5621, tracyanderson.com

Hamptons Jazz Fest at Baron’s Cove

Wednesday, July 7, 6–7 p.m.

Nothing says Hamptons charm like Baron’s Cove, a resort with lofted suites and serene harbor views. And nothing tops it off with more class than an evening of delightful jazz provided by a string bass and saxophone duo John Ludlow and Dennis Raffelock.

31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. 844-227-6672, hamptonsjazzfest.com

Jettykoon at the Montauket

Thursday, July 8, 6–9 p.m.

Acoustic groove rock fans will enjoy this opportunity to take in live music while soaking in the colorful Hamptons sunset over the water. The Montauket boasts American seafood options and cocktails you won’t want to miss.

88 Firestone Road, Montauk. 631-668-5992, themontauket.com

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Beach Yoga with Mary Angela Buffo

Friday, July 2, 8 a.m.

Yoga is known for improving sleep, reducing stress and developing flexibility through gentle movement. Register online at Ananda Yoga for this class where you can literally salute the sun while you get fit and healthy.

39-41 Wind Mill Lane, Southampton. anandawellnessyoga.com

An American Picnic

Friday, July 2, 9:15 p.m.

Festivities at Southampton Fresh Air Home’s annual fundraiser include a fun-filled carnival with games, stilt walkers, magicians, a delicious American picnic, music, dancing and a spectacular fireworks display over Shinnecock Bay.

36 Barkers Island Road, Southampton. 631-283-5847, sfah.org

Two-Hour Hamptons Harbor Cruise

Friday, July 2, 6:45 p.m.

A tranquil cruise is one of the finest ways to enjoy a kaleidoscopic sunset on the South Fork. Tickets can be purchased online ahead of time or at the ticket stand on the Long Wharf. The price is $45 for adults, $30 for children up to age 12 and free for children under age 5. Feel free to bring your own beverages and snacks! Private charter boats are also available.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0397, americanbeautycruises.com

Play RA at Amber Waves Farm

Saturday, July 3, 9:30 a.m.

Weekend mornings are a frolicking forum for fun at Amber Waves Farm. You can pick up coffee and a fresh breakfast while picking flowers and basking in nature’s glory. Meanwhile, you have the opportunity to design your own bracelet, which will be built and shipped to you within 10 days. You can purchase tickets ahead of time online.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Southampton Farmers and Artisans Market

Sunday, July 4, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Fans of locally sourced and organic fruits, veggies and dairy will enjoy strolling through this fresh and bustling market on a Hamptons holiday.

51 Pond Lane, Southampton. southamptonchamber.com

VIRTUAL EVENTS

America the Beautiful: A One-Day Trivia Challenge

Friday, July 2

Register on Thursday by email for this fire-crackin’ opportunity to answer American-themed questions about history. Questions will be emailed to you on Friday by the Hampton Bays Library, and you’ll have until 11:59 p.m. to play. Everyone who plays will be eligible to win a $25 Amazon gift card!

631-728-6241, [email protected], hamptonbayslibrary.org

Author Event: Carl Safina

Wednesday, July 7, 6–7 p.m.

Join The New York Times bestselling author Carl Safina as he explores the cultures of animal societies. You can register ahead of time on the Hampton Library website.

631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Virtual Visit with Alexandra Dean, Film Director

Thursday, June 8, 6–7 p.m.

Register ahead of time by phone or email for this exclusive event presented by the Rogers Memorial Library. Alexandra Dean is a director, producer and award-winning journalist who creates documentaries for PBS and Bloomberg Television. She will talk about her career and films on the lives of Heddy Lamar and Paris Hilton.

631-283-0774 ext.523, myrml.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Women Artists of the Hamptons

On view through July 4

This exhibition celebrates female artists from the East End both past and present. MM Fine Art prides itself on its collection of contemporary paintings, sculptures and photography. The museum is open most weekday afternoons, or you can call ahead or email for a private appointment.

4 North Main Street, Southampton. 631-259-2274, [email protected], mmfineart.com

Spirit of Summer Members Art Show

On view through July 6

Join the Artists Alliance of East Hampton as they present paintings, photography, sculpture and glasswork. The work displayed represents over 40 local artists.

780 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. ashawagh-hall.org

Earth: Artists as Activists

On view through July 10

Savor this unique opportunity to take in the photography, film and music of local artists committed to supporting conservation and environmental activism. On display at the Southhampton Arts Center, the program inspires us all to consider how we can make a difference.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

Richard Hambleton: Shadowmen

On view through July 18

Chase Contemporary’s first solo exhibition in its new location is a selection of canvas works by acclaimed Expressionist painter Richard Hambleton. Shadowmen marks the first time a Hambleton show of this size has been presented on the East End.

66 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. chasecontemporary.com

Milton Avery: A Sense of Place

On view through July 31

Phillips has announced Milton Avery: A Sense of Place, an exhibition curated by the artist’s grandson Sean Cavanaugh and Waqas Wajahat, featuring works directly from the Milton Avery Trust. Phillips will present a selection of pieces spanning three decades of the artist’s career and focusing on the different locations that served as his inspiration. Works included in the exhibition will be offered through both Phillips’ private sales platform and at auction in Fall 2021. Among the works to be offered at auction are three works from the collection of Academy Award winner Peter O’Toole.

1 Hampton Road, Southampton. 212-848-1750, phillips.com

Guillermo Kuitka at Hauser & Wirth

On view through August 27

Guillermo Kuitkas’s works are inspired by the likes of architecture, music and cartography. View this exhibition on the ground floor of the gallery from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. You can also call ahead for a private appointment.

9 Main Street, Southampton. 631-609-6331, hauserwirth.com

