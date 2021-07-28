Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons, Chefs of the North Fork and Rosé Soirée were massive hits with New York foodies who came to the East End to taste and celebrate the finest cuisine the region has to offer. Now, however, comes the annual event that begs the question: Which region has the better cuisine, the Hamptons or New York City? That’s right, it’s once again almost time for Dan’s GrillHampton, aptly presented by Hamptons and NYC meat delivery service Piccinini Brothers!

This succulent showdown hits Nova’s Ark Project in Water Mill, likely the coolest sculpture park you’ll ever have the chance of dining at, on Friday, August 20, 7–9:30 p.m.

Early bird tickets are on sale now for $99, and VIP tickets can be snagged for $250, granting a truly luxury experience including priority entry at 6:15 p.m. (45 minutes before doors open for general admission), exclusive lounge seating, an interactive bubbly and seafood bar, plus specialty drinks you won’t find elsewhere at the event.

Two talented teams of local and city chefs will go head to head on their grilling and smoking stations, each trying to win the hearts, tummies and votes of guests and judges. And just WOW, look at these stacked rosters!

Team Hamptons includes:

JENNILEE MORRIS & ADAM KAUFER of Grace & Grit

MATTY BOUDREAU & ROB SHAWGER of Pig Beach

DAVID BLYDENBURGH of Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine

PETER AMBROSE of Events by Peter Ambrose

RAUL CRUZ of Bamboo Southampton

ERIN ABRAMS of Rooted Hospitality Group

ROBERT HAMBURG of Gurney’s Resorts

PLUS the incredible talents of the Green Hill Kitchen & Que team

Team New York City includes:

MIKE PUMA of Gotham Social Club

CENOBIO CANALIZO of Morgan’s Brooklyn BBQ

MATTHEW FISCHER of Queens Custom BBQ

JASE FRANKLYN of Jase’s BBQ

MARK ROSATI of Shake Shack

MARIO CHAPE of Big Papa Smoke’m BBQ

GrillHampton guests will be spread out, seated al-fresco style and served samples of each chef’s delicious dish, washing it down with refreshing cocktails, wine and beer. At the end of the night, guests place their votes for the very best dish of the evening, and awards will be given out to the victorious team and its all-star chefs and pitmasters. But seriously, with all the mouthwatering beef, pork, chicken, seafood and veggie dishes being served, the guests are the biggest winners here.

And if the fierce competition and grilled goodies aren’t enough to entice you, then get get ready to dance with Dan’s Taste Entertainment presented by Mohegan Sun. DJ Phresh will be spinning all the latest hits, keeping the good vibes flowing all night long.

As is Dan’s Taste tradition, a portion of ticket proceeds will benefit local 501(c)(3) organizations such as All For The East End. AFTEE raises funds for more than 1,000 East End charity organizations and directly aids people in need through its Feed the Need program.

If you’re hungry for even more East End food, wine and celebration, you won’t want to miss Dan’s Taste of Two Forks, which returns to Nova’s Ark for another round of fun the following evening, Saturday, August 21!

And if you’re planning on inviting your whole squad, you can email [email protected] to enquire about special pricing and perks for groups of eight or more.

For tickets to Dan’s GrillHampton, visit squadup.com/events/dans-grillhampton-session-2. And to learn more about all Dan’s Taste 2021 events, visit DansTaste.com.