Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hamptons and North Fork are bustling with fun events and activities for families with children and teens of all ages.Take a peek at this week’s top East End events for kids and families, along with some great local venues and attractions that are always fun for the whole family!

Hamptons Prep Mommy & Me Music Class

Monday, July 12, 10-10:45 a.m.

Littles from six months to four years old will relish this opportunity to perform songs, music, and fun with puppets. And all against the beauty of verdant Hamptons backdrop. The cost is $40 per child, and you can register ahead of time online.

51 Pond Lane, Southampton. 917-540-5668, joinhamptonsprep.com

Summer iCamp

July 12–16, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Students will work on projects involving drones, filmmaking, and coding, followed by “passion projects” in which they are guided by a mentor. These could involve creating a costume, building a catapult, or making a website. Kiddos will spend at least half the day outdoors, where they will learn and create in the Hamptons sun.

60 Millstone Road, Bridgehampton. 631-466-5298, icamp.com

Tod Squad Adventure Camp

July 12–16, 12:30–2:30 p.m.

Tots ages two through five will jump at the opportunity to learn about group sports and teamwork in a fun environment. Games and music are also part of the fun. You can email or call to register for $300 per week.

48 Foster Avenue, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3008, [email protected], dancestudio3.com

Tie-Dye Beach Towel

Tuesday, July 13, 1–2 p.m.

Young crafters from fifth through twelfth grade will appreciate to opportunity to create a vivid design for a beach towel. You can sign up on the at Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library website for this free event!

2755 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Storytime Live! at the Quogue Library

Thursday, July 15, 11 a.m.

Tots ages 3-6 will enjoy this fun and interactive outdoor storytime activity. Your child will learn literacy skills and social awareness while they listen.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

FUN FAMILY ATTRACTIONS

Amagansett Beach and Bicycle

Pedal-loving tots will love the opportunity to rent bikes along with their family for half-days, days, or even weeks at a time. Kids’ bikes, baby seats, and baskets are all available.

1 Cross Highway, Amagansett. 631-267-6325, amagansettbeachco.com

Buddhaberry

Your mini-gourmets will have a ball at this taste concerto of crepes, waffles, and frozen yogurt. And don’t forget about the old-fashioned candy store right inside the cafe.

125 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-808-3888, buddhaberry.com

Greenport Carousel

Enjoy family fun in Greenport with this 100-year-old carousel for only $2 a ride. Through Labor Day weekend, you can visit the attraction every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org

Hellenic Snack Bar

Kiddos who like to sample a little treat outside will eat up a trip to the Hellenic Snack Bar, where they can play outdoors after finishing up their meals. The menu includes homemade lemonade and kiddie favorites like hot dogs and tuna melts.

5145 Main Road, East Marion. 631-477-0138, thehellenic.com

John’s Drive-In

Outdoor and indoor seating, as well as online ordering, are now part of the juicy fun at this joint known for its hand-pressed burgers and homespun ice cream. Your littles will love sampling old-fashioned treats like milkshakes, floats, and malteds.

577 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-5515, johnsdriveinmontauk.com

Lewin Farms

Your kids will love to pick their own raspberries, blueberries, and peaches every day except Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. There’s also a farm stand offering fresh and juicy fruits and veggies. The farm only accepts cash, but there’s an ATM on the premises.

812 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

Long Island Game Farm

Your visit here includes giraffes, zebras, baby goats, and much more. Enjoy lunch at the snack bar or a pony ride with your tots. The farm is open every day until October. The hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. You can also visit from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on the weekends.

489 Chapman Boulevard, Manorville. 631-878-6644, longislandgamefarm.com

Southampton Golf Range

Check out this 18-hole mini-golf course complete with batting cages and a driving range. You can also stop by the snack bar for some classic burgers and fries.

699 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, facebook.com/SouthamptonGolfRange

Splish Splash

If your kids can’t get enough summer splashy fun, visit this popular waterpark that’s open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. most weekdays, and until 7 p.m. on the weekends. There’s also a Kiddie area for your tiniest adventurers. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online, with season tickets and group discounts available.

2549 Splish Splash Drive, Calverton. 631-727-3600, splishsplash.com

Stevenson’s Toy Store

If you’re looking for something cool with your tiny tourists, check out this local gem with vintage options such as pinball and Packman arcades, table tennis and pool scooters.

69 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2111, stevensonstoys.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.