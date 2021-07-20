Recipe: Seared Octopus Salad from T-Bar in Southampton

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Chef Benjamin Zwicker of Southampton’s T-Bar open the recipe book and gives Dan’s readers step-by-step instructions for making the restaurant’s delectable Seared Octopus Salad.

Poached Octopus Ingredients:

1 2–4 Pound Spanish or Portuguese Octopus

2 Cups Dry White Wine

1 Bay Leaf

2 Sprigs Thyme

1 Lemon

1 Teaspoon Chili Flakes

1 Gallon Water

Method:

Add all ingredients except the octopus to a large pot and bring to a boil. To clean the octopus, cut out the eyes with a sharp knife, push out the beak with your thumb and turn the head inside out.

Holding the octopus by the head, dunk the legs into the boiling poaching liquid for 20 seconds until the legs start to curl, then rest on a tray until the poaching liquid returns to a boil. Repeat twice more. Lower the poaching liquid to a gentle simmer, add the octopus, cover and cook for 45 minutes to one hour until the octopus is easily pierced with a toothpick or knife tip. Remove and cool. Cut the tentacles from the center and cut the head into slices.

Potato Salad Ingredients:

8–12 Small Potatoes, boiled, quartered

1 Octopus Head, poached, sliced thin

3 Stalks Celery, with leaves, sliced thin

1 Shallot, sliced thin

4 Sun Dried Tomatoes, sliced thin

0.5 Cup Olives, Lucques and Niçoise, crushed

Olive Oil

Fresh Lemon Juice

Salt, Pepper and Crushed Chili

Method: Toss the ingredients and season generously with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper and chili.

Herb Oil Ingredients:

1 Cup Basil Leaves, blanched, chopped, squeezed dry

1 Cup Parsley Leaves, blanched, chopped, squeezed dry

1 Cup Grapeseed Oil

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a blender and puree. It is best to infuse the oil overnight and then strain through a coffee filter.

To Finish:

8 Octopus Legs, poached

1 Tablespoon Grapeseed Oil

1 Clove Garlic, chopped

2 Tablespoons Parsley, chopped

1 Pinch Crushed Chili

1 Lemon, cut in half

Method:

In heavy sauté pan, sear the octopus legs over high heat until crisp on both sides, add a little more oil, and toss with garlic, parsley, chili, and lemon juice.

Presentation:

Make a mound of salad on each plate, top with octopus, and drizzle with herb oil.

Serves 4–6