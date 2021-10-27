Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Ina Garten, the chef known as the Barefoot Contessa, will expand her work for Discovery and Food Network beyond her popular program under the terms of a new multi-year deal.

The author of 12 cookbooks and the host of Food Network’s Barefoot Contessa, Garten will start work on a new series, Be My Guest, which is in development for 2022 and is structured so that each episode has three different versions: an hour-long cut for use in the streaming platform Discovery Plus, a half-hour version for the Food Network Channel and a companion podcast. Episodes will be filmed on location at Garten’s East Hampton home.

Under the deal, Garten will continue to create new seasons of her beloved half-hour daytime series, Barefoot Contessa, along with several hour-long seasonal specials. She will also work on other projects for streaming, linear and audio.

“Our audience adores Ina—she is truly a culinary legend and embodies everything Food Network viewers crave,” Food Network president Courtney White said in a prepared statement included with the announcement. “Her one-of-a-kind personality, warmth and food expertise have made Barefoot Contessa a long-running hit and we are thrilled to confirm brand-new seasons.”

“I’m so looking forward to filming new shows,” Garten said in a statement announcing about the deal. “With Be My Guest, I’m welcoming really fun, interesting people into my barn in East Hampton for good food and conversation. This is going to be so much fun!”

The popular chef’s Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food series begins its 19th season on Food Network this Saturday, October 3o at 12:30 p.m.

Garten, 73, has been with the Food Network for 19 years.