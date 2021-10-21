Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman (or man, in this case!) who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

This week on the podcast, Vicki speaks with Steven Dubb, principal of The Beechwood Organization and board member of Long Island Builders Institute and Long Island Children’s Museum, about the people who impacted his early life, his role at the Beechwood Organization and his secrets to success.

When searching for Schneps Connects on your podcast networks, make sure you subscribe to automatically receive each new weekly episode, or you can stream the podcast online.

Tune in to the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast here.

Produced by Melony Uy and Eric Hercules