Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Learn to make Brussels sprouts two ways, in the style of Caesar salad with this recipe from Almond chef Jason Weiner.

Serves 4

Dressing Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon anchovy paste or 1 rinsed salt-packed anchovy

2 Small garlic cloves

2 Large egg yolks*

3 Tablespoons finely grated Parmesan

2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 Dashes Worcestershire sauce

1 Tablespoon rinsed capers

1 Dash Tabasco

3/4 Teaspoon Dijon mustard

An ice cube or two

3 Tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/2 Cup vegetable oil

Freshly ground black pepper and kosher salt to taste

Dressing Directions:

1. In a blender, puree all the ingredients except for the oils, salt and pepper.

2. Now, with the blender running, add the oils in a thin constant stream.

3. Season with salt and pepper.

Crouton Ingredients:

1 Cup medium diced bread

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1 Sprig rosemary

2 Smashed garlic cloves

Crouton Directions:

1. In a sauté pan, gently heat the olive oil with the garlic and the rosemary.

2. Add the bread and toast until golden brown.

Assembly Ingredients:

1 lb. Brussels sprouts (half thinly sliced with a mandoline; half quartered)

1 Lemon cut into wedges

4 White Spanish anchovies (Boquerones)

1 Small piece of Pecorino Toscano Cheese (for shaving)

3 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

Assembly Directions:

1. Preheat a roasting pan in a 450-degree oven.

2. In a mixing bowl, toss the shaved Brussels sprouts with the croutons, a desired amount of dressing (you’ll probably end up with extra), salt and pepper.

3. Arrange the salad on a platter and garnish with a couple of the lemon wedges and the anchovies.

4. Right before you are about to serve, toss the quartered sprouts with the olive oil. Scatter the sprouts on the hot roasting pan and cook until they have taken on some color, about 3 to 5 minutes.

5. Dress the hot sprouts with a couple squirts of lemon and a bit of salt.

6. Cascade the roasted sprouts over the composed salad.

7. Shave some cheese on top and serve.

Recipe courtesy of Almond, almondrestaurant.com