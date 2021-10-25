Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sam McCleland, co-owner and executive chef of Sag Harbor’s The Beacon and The Bell & Anchor, knows a thing or two about seafood in his over 20 years manning those East End kitchens. Enjoy his very popular tuna poke recipe!

Chef Sam McCleland’s Tuna Poke Salad Recipe

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

1 Yellowfin tuna diced

1/2 Cucumber seeded and diced

1 Ripened avocado diced

1 Shiso leaf chiffonade (garnish)

1 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds (garnish)

Ponzu sauce

Ponzu Sauce Ingredients (makes 3 cups):

1 1/2 Cup teriyaki sauce

1/4 Cup fresh lemon juice

1/2 Cup fresh orange juice

1/4 Cup pineapple juice

1/4 Cup sesame oil

Directions:

1. Put everything in a small stainless steel bowl and mix well with a whisk.

2. Dice yellowfin tuna into bite-size pieces, same with cucumber and avocado.

3. Toss lightly with 1 cup of ponzu sauce.

4. Divide evenly into 4 small bowls and garnish with shiso and sesame seeds.

5. Enjoy!

Note: You will have 2 cups of ponzu sauce left over for future use.

~Recipe courtesy of The Bell & Anchor in Sag Harbor, bellandanchor.com