Alex Guarnaschelli Talks Turkey with a Unique Cooking Method

With Thanksgiving around the corner on November 25, everyone is looking for the secret to cooking a perfect turkey to wow holiday guests. Do we deep fry, cook indirect on a Webber grill, or stick to the tried-and-true oven method that requires perfect timing to avoid disaster? Thankfully, Hamptons resident and celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli might just have the answer—and it’s probably something most have never thought to try.

On her @guarnaschelli Instagram account on Wednesday, the Iron Chef, Food Network star, former Dan’s Taste of Two Forks host and NYC’s Butter Restaurant owner shared a unique method that should deliver a moist and delicious bird to your Thanksgiving table—a butter-soaked cheesecloth!

Guarnaschelli blessed her followers with this oh-so-decadent solution, though no one is promising it will help our collective waistlines. But isn’t that what Thanksgiving is all about? Perhaps it’s a good time to forget about counting calories and impress family and friends with a flavorful treat. Enjoy!

Here’s the recipe in full via her IG post:

You can see Guarnaschelli on her show Supermarket Stakeout on the Food Network, as well as her frequent appearances as a recurring judge on Chopped and regular cohost on The Kitchen with Sunny Anderson and Jeff Mauro.