The East End Food Institute has announced the grand reopening of the Riverhead Farmers Market at the former Homeside Florist and Garden Center, specifically 139 Main Road in Riverhead. To celebrate local farms and producers, they’ll launch on Small Business Saturday, November 27, and the market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekly through April 30, 2022. For the first time, the market will accept SNAP benefits (formerly known as food stamps) and will also partner with Field & Fork Network, a Buffalo-based nonprofit that has expanded the Double Up Food Bucks program across New York. If you’re a producer and interested in joining the market, applications for vendors are open and are accepted on a rolling basis. Apply to become a vendor. For questions, please email outreach and education coordinator Vivian Le at [email protected].

Manna at Lobster Inn continues its educational aquaculture program Manna Mondays, featuring guest speakers and presentations, on Monday, November 22. Tim Heuisler of Small Batch American Whiskey, is the guest speaker. Spearheaded by co-owner Donna Lanzetta and sponsored by the Manna Ocean Foundation, this program hopes to educate the public about aquaculture through guest speakers including farmers, fishermen, authors, and educators. Manna Monday begins at 6 p.m. and is free of charge unless otherwise noted.

Andrea Anthony of The Lobster Roll fame, is baking apple cranberry crumb pies for Thanksgiving. The pies are made of spiced apples, a butter crumb topping, and fresh cranberries. Only 50 pies will be available for pickup on November 24 at the Lobster Roll’s new Southampton location where the Princess Diner used to be. A 10-inch deep-dish pie costs $32 and will serve six to eight people. To order, email [email protected].

Nick & Toni’s offers DIY pizza kits for two again this fall. The kits include all the ingredients one needs to make a Nick & Toni’s pizza dinner at home. Kits include: a Nick & Toni’s Caesar salad, fresh pizza dough, Nick & Toni’s pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella, and detailed instructions on how to bake the perfect pizza, all for $36. The kits are available and are only offered Thursday through Sunday. Kits may be ordered online at nickandtonis.com and are available for pickup any time after 5 p.m.

The Cottage on the Hamlet Green in Hampton Bays will remain open this winter with a $40 prix fixe three-course meal from 5 to 6 p.m. There will also be dining and dancing on Friday and Saturday nights from 6 to 10 p.m. To reserve, call 631-440-2240. You may bring your own wine; there’s no corkage fee. Look for modern and classical French cuisine with North African and Caribbean influences.

Get back to basics by taking Stefanie Sacks’ live one-hour Zoom cooking segment on Wednesday, December 8 at 6 p.m. where she’ll prepare three recipes. She has her Master of Science degree in nutrition from Teachers College, Columbia University, and is a certified nutrition specialist, certified dietitian nutritionist and a graduate of the Natural Gourmet Institute for Health and Culinary Arts. On December 8, the Hamptons nutritionist will demonstrate how to create creamy broccoli soup, savory lentils, whole roasted fish and a dark chocolate treat. Each one-hour class is $25. The menus are all gluten-free and dairy-optional. You will receive Zoom link and recipes upon registration. Zoom recording will be provided post-class to all registrants.

