Food Seen: Highway, Manna, Art of Eating, Prix Fixe & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dig in to a big plate of delicious foodie bites this week, including Long Island Restaurant Week, Old Stove Pub, Manna and much more from the East End “Food Seen.”

Art of Eating Catering and Events is offering a special Thanksgiving catering to-go menu. Orders must be placed prior to Thursday, November 18 and must be picked up no later than 11:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at The Barn in Bridgehampton (264 Butter Lane); the menu is available for Thanksgiving week and weekend only. To place an order, call 631-267-4111 or email [email protected]. Pro tip: They’re offering a mini feast for $59 per person, which includes sliced breast of turkey with country herb dressing; caramelized Vidalia onions, apricots and golden raisins; creamy buttermilk mashed potatoes; vanilla and orange scented sweet potato puree; sautéed broccolini; melted garlic; traditional cranberry sauce; sour cherries and buttermilk biscuits. Yum!

As of press time, The Cooperage Inn in Baiting Hollow; The Preston House, Farm Country Kitchen and Hotel Indigo in Riverhead; On the Docks in Aquebogue; Legends in New Suffolk, Jamesport Manor Inn in Jamesport, Union Sushi & Steak and Southampton Publick House in Southampton, Cove Hollow Tavern in East Hampton and Page at 63 Main in Sag Harbor have signed up for the fall version of Long Island Restaurant Week, which kicks off this Sunday and will run through the following Sunday, November 14. Close to 100 restaurants across Long Island will be offering $25 or $42 three-course prix fixe menus. There’s also a $20 two-course lunch special. Check out longislandrestaurantweek.com for an up-to-the-minute roster of which restaurants are participating and what they are offering.

Highway Restaurant & Bar in Wainscott is offering handmade ricotta cavatelli with veal ragu and apple crumble on their new fall menu. The dish is locally sourced in partnership with Balsam Farms. Fan favorites like Peking duck and Korean chicken buns return, too. Highway has also announced a partnership with Sagaponack Farm Distillery, utilizing the space for off-site Autostrada pizza events.

Wednesday night is pub night at Sagaponack’s Old Stove Pub. There’s a special menu with starters such as chicken wings ($12), onion soup ($12) and calamari rings ($14). Mains include beer-battered fish and chips ($15), the Old Stove Pub burger ($19), Hamptons burger ($15), baby back ribs ($18), crab cake sandwich ($22), chicken sandwich ($16) and a lamb burger for $18. All entrees are served with fries. Go!

Bits & Bites: At Southampton’s Manna at the Lobster Inn, Manna Mondays comprise a series of speakers discussing topics related to aquaculture including farming, wild capture, IUU fishing, food traceability, habitat restoration, waterfront revitalization, workforce training and sustainable seafood will continue with finfish farmer Mike Meeker and marine aquaculture specialist Michael Chambers, Ph.D. The evening runs from 6–7:30 p.m. … On Friday nights at Main Street Tavern in Amagansett, guests can enjoy live performances from 10 p.m.–2 a.m., as DJ Chile enlivens the crowd with fun house remixes. During Sunday brunch from noon–3 p.m. — along with $15 bottomless mimosas —Alfredo Merat performs European-inspired acoustic compositions in multiple languages.

Fun Food Facts: Modern chewing gum dates from the 1860s, when a natural substance called chicle was developed. Chicle was originally imported from Mexico as a rubber substitute and was tapped from a tropical evergreen tree, Manilkara chicle, in the same way that latex is tapped from a rubber tree.

Food Quote: “Food for thought is no substitute for the real thing.” ~cartoonist Walt Kelly

Did You Know: The popular Clam Bar outdoor restaurant on the Napeague Stretch will close for the season on Sunday, November 14.

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!