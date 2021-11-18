Power Women: Tovah Feldshuh, Actress, Singer and Playwright

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

This week on the podcast, Vicki speaks with Tovah Feldshuh, actress, singer and playwright about the people who impacted her early life, her life onstage and in film, and her secrets to success. A six-time Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor, Feldshuh earned great acclaim for her recent turn over the summer as world renowned sex therapist and Holocaust survivor Dr. Ruth Westheimer in the sold out Becoming Dr. Ruth at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. She will reprise the role beginning next month in a limited-run show at the Museum of Jewish Heritage’s Edmond J. Safra Hall in NYC’s Battery Park City.

