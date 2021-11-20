Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There comes a point when a family’s annual Thanksgiving dinner begins to taste a little stale — or at the very least, boring. You can try to introduce a new side or a new dessert each year, but if the core is the same year after year, it quickly loses its appeal. This year, why not really mix things up? Check out these Hamptons and North Fork restaurants offering exciting takeout and dining opportunities this Thanksgiving.

The 1770 House in East Hampton is serving Thanksgiving dinner in its tavern and dining room, as well as offering it to-go. The restaurant offers a traditional four-course meal for $125, with options such as fluke tartare, tuna sashimi, gnochetti with maitake mushrooms, foie gras with lentils and Montauk sea scallops with broccolini. The to-go meal serves six to eight people and is priced at $500 for a 14-pound seasoned turkey with a meat thermometer included, gravy, stuffing, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans amandine and dessert. Call by Friday, November 19 for pickup on November 24, 1–3 p.m. 143 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-1770, 1770house.com

The Restaurant at Baron’s Cove invites guests to a festive farm-to-table Whole Turkey Thanksgiving, which feeds six to eight people and costs $540 per table. There is also a prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner menu featuring traditional favorites such as butternut squash soup, turkey dinner and stuffed delicata squash. The cost is $90 for adults, $40 for children. Those who prefer to enjoy Thanksgiving in the comfort of home can reserve one of the restaurant’s limited farm fresh New Jersey turkeys. The cost is $350 per whole turkey, which feeds four people. 31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. 844-227-6672, caperesorts.com/barons-cove/dining

Centro Trattoria & Bar in Hampton Bays is hosting their third annual Friendsgiving on Tuesday, November 23 at 7 p.m. The three-course dinner runs $72 per person, and one can add wine pairings from Orin Swift for a $25 charge. Reservations are required. 336 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-5744, centrohamptons.com

Claude’s Restaurant at the Southampton Inn is offering a three-course Thanksgiving dinner from 1–5 p.m. on Turkey Day. The cost is $42 for adults and $28 per child. Those who choose to stay for the weekend can enjoy dinner and show with Cristina Fontanelli on Friday, November 26. 91 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com/restaurant

North Forkers looking for some tasty Thanksgiving takeout may want to check out Green Hill Kitchen & Que for their holiday package that serves eight for $300. Choose between brown sugar-glazed smoked turkey or two maple-smoked Long Island ducks, both served with smoked sausage, pecan stuffing and three sides. 48 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-4900, greenhillny.com

The Halyard at Sound View is hosting a gourmet Thanksgiving buffet dinner with a raw bar, roasted chestnut and mushroom stuffing, carved heritage turkey, spiral ham, smoked Montauk swordfish and more. The buffet will be served 2–8 p.m. on Thursday, and reservations are recommended. The price is $85 for adults, $40 for children. 58775 Route 48, Greenport. 631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com

Based in Westhampton Beach, Hamptons Aristocrat is offering a wide variety of Thanksgiving dishes — each available by the pound, feeding three to four people — making menu planning for a family of picky eaters easy. Delivery is available throughout all of Long Island on Wednesday, November 24, and deliveries will include easy reheat instructions. 631-383-9617, heritagearistocrat.com

Anyone wondering what it would be like to experience a high-end dinner experience in one’s own dining room should look into Highway Restaurant‘s private chefs. Their sample Thanksgiving menu includes roasted organic turkey with cranberry-orange relish, cornbread and jalapeño stuffing, though it’s flexible with client requests. As for simple Thanksgiving desserts to grab and take home, Highway is providing their Milk Pail apple pie to-go on Wednesday, November 24, noon–9 p.m., but orders must be placed 48 hours in advance. 290 Montauk Highway, East Hampton. 631-527-5372, highwayrestaurant.com

Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House welcomes guests to partake in a Thanksgiving feast this Thursday, with seatings from noon–7:45 p.m. The exclusive holiday prix fixe menu is $168, and reservations are a must. 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-808-2000, toppingrosehouse.com/dine

Sag Harbor’s popular K Pasa will be open for Thanksgiving, 8 a.m.–9 p.m., and serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. They’ll be putting a holiday twist on their American taqueria roots with menu items such as turkey carnitas tacos layered with cranberry salsa and garnished with scallions and apple cider Margaritas with a cinnamon sugar rim. 2 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-800-8226, 1-800-taco.com

Lobster Roll AKA Lunch owner Andrea Anthony is offering her apple cranberry crumb pie for Thanksgiving. The 10-inch deep-dish pie is $32 and serves six to eight people. A very limited number of pies are available for pickup only at Lobster Roll’s upcoming Southampton location on November 24, so email [email protected] to reserve your pie soon. 32 Montauk Highway, Southampton. 631-267-3740, lobsterroll.com

If you’re looking to dine-in on Thanksgiving, you might want to head over to Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor, which will be serving a traditional roasted turkey entrée from noon to 8 p.m. It’s served with cranberry sauce, stuffing, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and gravy. Turkey dinner costs $96 for two adults, and there’s a smaller, cheaper version for the kids. Reservations are recommended. 126 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com

L&W Market in Bridgehampton will prepare turkey, sides, appetizers and dessert for Thanksgiving. Order online by Sunday, November 22 for in-store or curbside pickup on Wednesday, November 24 or Thanksgiving morning. They’ll provide easy heating and cooking directions, too. 2493 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1123, landwmarket.com

Get in the holiday spirit with Nick & Toni’s special Thanksgiving at Home menu, including options such as turkey braciola, butternut squash-ricotta lasagna and wood-roasted seasonal mushrooms. Orders must be placed by Friday, November 19 at 3 p.m. and pickups will take place on Wednesday, November 24, 3–5 p.m. The restaurant will be closed on Thanksgiving. 136 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

North Fork Table & Inn recently launched pre-orders for their Thanksgiving Larder, which is meant to be ordered by Tuesday, November 23, picked up from the restaurant on November 24 or 25 and enjoyed at home by four or eight people. The menu includes a carved roasted turkey, stuffed mushrooms, smoked sourdough and butternut squash bisque. 57225 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

O by KHG (formerly called O by Kissaki) will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 5:30–9 p.m. Chef Chris Park’s holiday specials include a fortified teriyaki roasted crispy tare half chicken served with steamed rice and shaved cabbage; a wasabi and beef fried rice with fried eggs; an uni carbonara with pancetta, arugula and quail egg; and a cranberry cheesecake for dessert with cranberry compote. 47 Montauk Highway, East Hampton. 631-604-5585, exploreobykissaki.com

Schiavoni’s Market in Sag Harbor is preparing roasted turkey, string beans amandine, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, candied carrots, gravy, fresh cranberry sauce, classic or sausage stuffing and more Thanksgiving goodness. Single dinners costs $45, and family dinner for eight to 10 people runs $350. Orders should be placed in the market and will be ready for pickup 10 a.m.–1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. 48 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0366, schiavonismarket.com

Restaurateur and vegetable chef John Fraser’s new general store, Southold General, is offering an “Everything but the Turkey” a la carte menu, including delicious pies by acclaimed pastry chef François Payard, available on Wednesday, November 24th. A few notable menu items include spiced nuts, sage gravy, smoked salmon mousse and pecan pie with mascarpone cream, caramel and bourbon. 54180 Main Road, Southold. 631-458-1275, southoldgeneral.com