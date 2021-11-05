Things to Do on the North Fork This Week: November 5–11, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The North Fork continues to be the place to go on the East End this fall, with all sorts of fun events and activities, including live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions and more, November 5–11, 2021.

LIVE SHOWS

Apertivo! at Terra Vite Winery

Friday, November 5, 4 p.m.

Salute the start of November with $3 off any glass of wine or an Apertivo box that includes a glass of wine and three tasty Italian snacks for $15.Terra Vite celebrates the Italian tradition of a Happy Hour complete with a delicious board of meats and cheeses.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Who Are Those Guys at Ram’s Head Inn

Friday, November 5, 5 p.m.

Don’t miss the local band famous for their eclectic mix of rock, blues and folk. The Ram’s Head Inn is a local

favorite where you can enjoy a delicious meal along with your wine and music and even book a room for the night if you aren’t ready to go home.

108 Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-0811, theramsheadinn.com

Friday Night Flights at Corey Creek

Friday, November 5, 5 p.m.

Live music, half-priced flights and an art show are all part of your well-rounded Friday night at The Corey Creek Tap Room at Bedell Cellars. Guest artist Melissa Hyatt is a watercolor artist and illustrator.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Earthtones at Osprey’s Dominion

Saturday, November 6, 1 p.m.

Imbibe some live music along with your bubbly beverage on a crisp fall day at Osprey’s Dominion. Earthtones is an acoustic singer-songwriter team whose relaxing covers of classics will help you sing the day away.

44075 Main Road, Peconic. 631-765-6188, ospreysdominion.com

Perfect Strangers at Clovis Point

Saturday, November 6, at 1 p.m.

Perfect Strangers is a local Hamptons acoustic trio that will revisit all of your favorites from The Beatles to Marshall Tucker. Clovis Point is known for its amazing service and delicious French wine. Together, they’ll create an afternoon on the North Fork that isn’t to be missed.

1935 NY-25, Laurel. 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com

The Atlantics at Jason’s Vineyard

Sunday, November 7, 1 p.m.

The Atlantics will be providing live music while you sip on some bubbly at Jason’s Vineyard. The winery is known for great bottles, excellent service and affordable flights.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

Annual Fall Concert

Sunday, November 7, 2 p.m.

Don’t miss your opportunity to view a beautiful classical concert featuring a new Steinway Grand piano at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Free Library. Performers are pianist Albert Cano Smit and flutist Anthony Trionfo. Both artists won first prize at the Young Concert Artists International auditions in New York City. Registration is required and a reception follows the concert.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6364, cutchoguelibrary.org

Singles Vineyard Wine Tasting & Lunch

Sunday, November 7, 3 p.m.

Enjoy a flight with four tastings, lunch sandwiches, a cheese board and a raffle at beautiful Pellegrini Vineyards. The cost is $40 and you can register ahead of time online.

23005 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-592-9804, pellegrinivineyards.com

Author Event: Ellen Pober Rittberg

Sunday, November 7, 3 p.m.

Join author, journalist and attorney Ellen Pober Rittberg as she describes her journey into caregiving with humor and art. Rittberg’s works have appeared in The New York Times, HuffPost and Reader’s Digest. She has also hosted an award-winning cable television show called The Changing Family.

439 First Street, Greenport. 631-477-0600, floydmemoriallibrary.org

Big Jim’s Wife Band at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company

Sunday, November 7, 3 p.m.

Big Jim’s Wife Band is known for its covers of classics like The Grateful Dead and The Alman Brothers. Meanwhile, the Greenport Harbor Brewing Company is serving up fantastic local brews that include ales and limited edition seasonal options like Leaf Pile Pie.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Scallop Dinner at Touch of Venice

Monday, November 8, 2-8 p.m.

Don’t miss this spectacular meal in which $40 includes a scallop dinner or chicken parmesan entree. Proceeds got to benefit local charities and good works. You can purchase your tickets from a rotarian or at the Southold Pharmacy.

28350 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-765-3434

Beginner Country Line Dancing at Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue

Monday, November 8, 7:30 p.m.

A nice price of $12 will give you access to the climate-controlled barn, where you can do-si-do in style! All proceeds will go to helping the horses and continued programs.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromiserescue.org

NY Blood Center Drive at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital

Thursday, November 11, 8:15 a.m.–5:15 p.m.

Benefit your local community by donating blood at your local hospital. The event is free but you can register ahead of time online.

201 Manor Place, Greenport. donate.nybc.org/donor/schedules

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Classic Wine Country Tour

Saturday & Sunday, November 6 & 7, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss one of the last weekends to enjoy this five-hour tour that’s both scenic and relaxing. Package options include wine tastings, privileged access to vineyards and visits to local farm stands.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

Harbes Barnyard Adventure

Open daily, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Harbes Family Farm is home to Harbes Barnyard Adventure — eight acres filled with farm animals, bee observatories, the Gnome Hedge Maze, Canna Bulb Flower Field, hayrides and lots more. And yes, there are plenty of pumpkins and other veggies, as well as delicious prepared foods to boot.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Chair & Restorative Yoga

Monday, November 8, 10 a.m.

Bring your chair, mat and peace of mind to this hybrid event. Yoga can improve your strength, enhance flexibility and relieve stress.

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable

Tuesday, November 9, 4 p.m.

Read poets of all styles and discuss them in-depth with this unique Zoom opportunity. Register ahead of time on the Shelter Island Public Library website.

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Fictional Narratives

On view through November 28

The Fictional Narratives exhibition features the colorful works of Laura Dodson, the photo collage work of Richard Aardsma and the conceptual work of Marisa S. White. The museum is open from Friday-Monday from 12-5 p.m.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-723-8545, alexferronegallery.com

This Land Is Your Land

On view through December 23

If you’re interested in the landmarks and history of Shelter Island, you won’t want to miss this unique art exhibition at the Shelter Island Historical Society. It features photos and paintings of properties, as well as background information and “stories” shared by locals. You’ll also be given QR codes containing information about when and where to access the properties.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.