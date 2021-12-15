Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Time is running out to vote for your favorite East End businesses in the 2021 Dan’s Best of the Best contest, and the competition has certainly gotten spicy. Votes are flying in to crown the best burger in the Hamptons, the best taco on the North Fork and more. But you already know who the best is, don’t you? If you helped a business earn sweet victory last year, don’t just assume their crown is secure, things may turn sour for them as votes pour in for their category rivals. And you know the rule, if you don’t vote, you can’t be salty or bitter about the results.

All this talk of BOTB voting has got us hungry, so let’s check out some of the reigning champs of last year’s Food & Drink categories. Do they deserve another year in the spotlight, or should other restaurants get a chance to shine? You decide! But hurry, you’ve only got until December 31 at 11:59 p.m. to vote in the 2021 contest.

Visit DansBOTB.com to cast your votes once per day while you still can.

Bell & Anchor

Best Clam Chowder: Hamptons

3253 Noyac Rd, Sag Harbor. 631-725-3400, bellandanchor.com

Blue Duck Bakery Cafe

Best Cookies: North Fork

130 Front St, Greenport. 631-333-2060, blueduckbakerycafe.com

Bobby Van’s

Best Steak: Hamptons

2393 Montauk Hwy, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0590, bobbyvans.com

Canal Cafe

Best Lobster Roll: Hamptons

44 Newtown Rd, Hampton Bays. 631-723-2155, thecanalcafe.com

Citarella

Best Pizza: Hamptons

20 Hampton Rd, Southampton. 631-283-6600, citarella.com

Cliff’s Elbow Room

Best Steak: North Fork

1549 Main Rd, Jamesport. 631-722-3292, cliffselbowroom.com

Cromer’s Country Market

Best Fried Chicken: Hamptons

3500 Noyac Rd, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9004, cromersmarket.com

D’latte Cafe & Bakery

Best Coffee: North Fork

218 Main Rd, Greenport. 631-477-6738

Goldberg’s Famous Bagels

Best Bagels: Hamptons

Best Bagels: North Fork

801 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-204-1046

Grace & Grit

Best BBQ: North Fork

Best French Fries: North Fork

Southold. 631-407-5278, ordergraceandgrit.com

Hellenic Snack Bar

Best Gyro: North Fork

5145 Main Rd, East Marion. 631-477-0138, thehellenic.com

Java Nation

Best Coffee: Hamptons

112 Maple Ln, Bridgehampton. 631-725-0500

John Papas Cafe

Best Gyro: Hamptons

18 Park Pl, East Hampton. 631-324-5400, johnpapascafe.com

K Pasa

Best Margarita: Hamptons

2 Main St, Sag Harbor. 631-800-8226, 1-800-taco.com

La Fondita

Best Taco: Hamptons

74 Montauk Hwy, Amagansett. 631-267-8800, lafondita.net

Levain Bakery

Best Cookies: Hamptons

354 Montauk Hwy, Wainscott. 844-458-6671, levainbakery.com

Love Lane Kitchen

Best Lobster Roll: North Fork

240 Love Ln, Mattituck. 631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com

LT Burger

Best French Fries: Hamptons

62 Main St, Sag Harbor. 631-899-4646, ltburger.com

Lucharitos

Best Margarita: North Fork

119 Main St, Greenport. 631-477-6666, lucharitos.com

Magic Fountain

Best Ice Cream: North Fork

9825 Main Rd, Mattituck. 631-298-4908

Main Road Biscuit Co.

Best Fried Chicken: North Fork

1601 Main Rd, Jamesport. 631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com

Mattitaco

Best Taco: North Fork

10560 Main Rd, Mattituck. 631-298-7826, mattitaco.com

Michelangelo of Mattituck

Best Pizza: North Fork

10095 Main Rd, Mattituck. 631-298-4100, michelangelomattituck.com

Modern Snack Bar

Best Desserts: North Fork

628 Main Rd, Riverhead. 631-722-3655, modernsnackbar.com

Montauk Distilling Company

Best Cocktails: North Fork

24 E 2nd St Suite B, Riverhead. 631-727-6326, montaukdistillingco.com

Out of the Blue

Best Lobster Dinner: Hamptons

252 E Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays. 631-728-3474, ootbseafood.com

Port Waterfront Bar & Grill

Best Clam Chowder: North Fork

104 Third St, Greenport. 631-333-2501, portbarandgrill.com

RUMBA Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar

Best Cocktails: Hamptons

Best Desserts: Hamptons

43 Canoe Place Rd, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com

Sen Restaurant

Best Sushi: Hamptons

23 Main St, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1774, senrestaurant.com

Sip’n Soda

Best Ice Cream: Hamptons

40 Hampton Rd, Southampton. 631-283-9752, sipnsoda.com

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More

Best Wings: Hamptons

199 Pantigo Rd, East Hampton. 631-604-6470, smokinwolfbbq.com

Southold Fish Market

Best Lobster Dinner: North Fork

64755 NY-25, Southold. 631-765-3200

Spicy’s BBQ

Best Wings: North Fork

225 W Main St, Riverhead. 631-727-2781

Tony’s Asian Fusion North

Best Sushi: North Fork

9650 Main Rd, Mattituck. 631-298-2158, tonysfusionnorth.com

TownLine BBQ

Best BBQ: Hamptons

3593 Montauk Hwy, Sagaponack. 631-537-2271, townlinebbq.com

Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar

Best Burgers: North Fork

17 E Main St, Riverhead. 631-208-3151, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com

Union Burger Bar

Best Burgers: Hamptons

40 Bowden Square, Southampton. 631-377-3500, unionburgerbar.com