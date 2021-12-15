Time is running out to vote for your favorite East End businesses in the 2021 Dan’s Best of the Best contest, and the competition has certainly gotten spicy. Votes are flying in to crown the best burger in the Hamptons, the best taco on the North Fork and more. But you already know who the best is, don’t you? If you helped a business earn sweet victory last year, don’t just assume their crown is secure, things may turn sour for them as votes pour in for their category rivals. And you know the rule, if you don’t vote, you can’t be salty or bitter about the results.
All this talk of BOTB voting has got us hungry, so let’s check out some of the reigning champs of last year’s Food & Drink categories. Do they deserve another year in the spotlight, or should other restaurants get a chance to shine? You decide! But hurry, you’ve only got until December 31 at 11:59 p.m. to vote in the 2021 contest.
Visit DansBOTB.com to cast your votes once per day while you still can.
Bell & Anchor
Best Clam Chowder: Hamptons
3253 Noyac Rd, Sag Harbor. 631-725-3400, bellandanchor.com
Blue Duck Bakery Cafe
Best Cookies: North Fork
130 Front St, Greenport. 631-333-2060, blueduckbakerycafe.com
Bobby Van’s
Best Steak: Hamptons
2393 Montauk Hwy, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0590, bobbyvans.com
Canal Cafe
Best Lobster Roll: Hamptons
44 Newtown Rd, Hampton Bays. 631-723-2155, thecanalcafe.com
Citarella
Best Pizza: Hamptons
20 Hampton Rd, Southampton. 631-283-6600, citarella.com
Cliff’s Elbow Room
Best Steak: North Fork
1549 Main Rd, Jamesport. 631-722-3292, cliffselbowroom.com
Cromer’s Country Market
Best Fried Chicken: Hamptons
3500 Noyac Rd, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9004, cromersmarket.com
D’latte Cafe & Bakery
Best Coffee: North Fork
218 Main Rd, Greenport. 631-477-6738
Goldberg’s Famous Bagels
Best Bagels: Hamptons
Best Bagels: North Fork
801 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-204-1046
Grace & Grit
Best BBQ: North Fork
Best French Fries: North Fork
Southold. 631-407-5278, ordergraceandgrit.com
Hellenic Snack Bar
Best Gyro: North Fork
5145 Main Rd, East Marion. 631-477-0138, thehellenic.com
Java Nation
Best Coffee: Hamptons
112 Maple Ln, Bridgehampton. 631-725-0500
John Papas Cafe
Best Gyro: Hamptons
18 Park Pl, East Hampton. 631-324-5400, johnpapascafe.com
K Pasa
Best Margarita: Hamptons
2 Main St, Sag Harbor. 631-800-8226, 1-800-taco.com
La Fondita
Best Taco: Hamptons
74 Montauk Hwy, Amagansett. 631-267-8800, lafondita.net
Levain Bakery
Best Cookies: Hamptons
354 Montauk Hwy, Wainscott. 844-458-6671, levainbakery.com
Love Lane Kitchen
Best Lobster Roll: North Fork
240 Love Ln, Mattituck. 631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com
LT Burger
Best French Fries: Hamptons
62 Main St, Sag Harbor. 631-899-4646, ltburger.com
Lucharitos
Best Margarita: North Fork
119 Main St, Greenport. 631-477-6666, lucharitos.com
Magic Fountain
Best Ice Cream: North Fork
9825 Main Rd, Mattituck. 631-298-4908
Main Road Biscuit Co.
Best Fried Chicken: North Fork
1601 Main Rd, Jamesport. 631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com
Mattitaco
Best Taco: North Fork
10560 Main Rd, Mattituck. 631-298-7826, mattitaco.com
Michelangelo of Mattituck
Best Pizza: North Fork
10095 Main Rd, Mattituck. 631-298-4100, michelangelomattituck.com
Modern Snack Bar
Best Desserts: North Fork
628 Main Rd, Riverhead. 631-722-3655, modernsnackbar.com
Montauk Distilling Company
Best Cocktails: North Fork
24 E 2nd St Suite B, Riverhead. 631-727-6326, montaukdistillingco.com
Out of the Blue
Best Lobster Dinner: Hamptons
252 E Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays. 631-728-3474, ootbseafood.com
Port Waterfront Bar & Grill
Best Clam Chowder: North Fork
104 Third St, Greenport. 631-333-2501, portbarandgrill.com
RUMBA Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar
Best Cocktails: Hamptons
Best Desserts: Hamptons
43 Canoe Place Rd, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com
Sen Restaurant
Best Sushi: Hamptons
23 Main St, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1774, senrestaurant.com
Sip’n Soda
Best Ice Cream: Hamptons
40 Hampton Rd, Southampton. 631-283-9752, sipnsoda.com
Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More
Best Wings: Hamptons
199 Pantigo Rd, East Hampton. 631-604-6470, smokinwolfbbq.com
Southold Fish Market
Best Lobster Dinner: North Fork
64755 NY-25, Southold. 631-765-3200
Spicy’s BBQ
Best Wings: North Fork
225 W Main St, Riverhead. 631-727-2781
Tony’s Asian Fusion North
Best Sushi: North Fork
9650 Main Rd, Mattituck. 631-298-2158, tonysfusionnorth.com
TownLine BBQ
Best BBQ: Hamptons
3593 Montauk Hwy, Sagaponack. 631-537-2271, townlinebbq.com
Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar
Best Burgers: North Fork
17 E Main St, Riverhead. 631-208-3151, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com
Union Burger Bar
Best Burgers: Hamptons
40 Bowden Square, Southampton. 631-377-3500, unionburgerbar.com