Madonna Shuts Down 50 Cent After Ageist IG Insults

A social media war recently took place between Bridgehampton resident Madonna and rap mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

According to Page Six, the pop icon got very upset when 50 Cent made fun of her recent sexy lingerie shots that she posted on Instagram last week. “yo this is the funniest s–t LOL,” he wrote on his IG story. “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up.”

His comment prompted the Material Girl to post a photo taken in 2003 of the two of them, with the caption, “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult.”

NOT MADONNA ENDING 50CENT OMGG SO TRUE QUEEN pic.twitter.com/mjqBnZcE8E — )I( (@drownedtheo) December 2, 2021

She then told him he is just jealous he won’t look as good as she does or have as much fun when he gets to be her age.

The Power executive producer took to Twitter and apologized, writing he “didn’t intend to hurt her feelings.”

Instagram took down Madonna’s sexy photos for violating their terms and conditions, but the Queen of Pop fought back, reposting them with a minor adjustment to cover an intentional wardrobe malfunction. In doing so, she railed against censorship, spoke about the beauty of a female nipple, hypocrisy and even Thanksgiving.

“I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed. It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby!” she wrote. “Can’t a mans nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere. Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny. Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God bless America.”

Madonna has been pushing boundaries since the beginning, and she’s not going to stop. This story is a bit past its freshness date, but she must be commended for being proud and unafraid to speak up against those who might try to shut her down!