Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Word is disgraced TV host and Hamptonite Matt Lauer has reportedly reached out to comfort Southampton’s Chris Cuomo after his sudden dismissal from CNN on December 4 due to his using sources to counter coverage of his brother, ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s career-ending sexual harassment scandal.

Lauer was ousted from the Today show in 2017 after a barrage of sexual assault complaints were lodged against him.

A source dished to Radar, “If anyone would know what Chris is going through it is Matt Lauer. Matt has reached out to him because that is the sort of guy he is.”

Insiders did not know whether or not Cuomo replied to Lauer, but there are rumors Cuomo hadn’t been responding to calls, texts and emails from friends for several days.

Last month, four years after Lauer’s scandal broke, an insider told People magazine of the shunned former Today anchor, “He only wants to talk to people who are gonna take his side,” adding, “He still feels like he got railroaded.” Despite multiple allegations, Lauer maintains he never assaulted anyone or forced women to have sex, though he admitted to consensual extra-marital affairs.

Lauer and his wife, Annette Roque — who has not commented on the allegations other than to say their children are her priority — divorced in 2019.

The day after Cuomo’s firing was announced, on December 5, CNBC reported that attorney Debra Katz said she had been retained by a client who made sexual misconduct allegations against Chris Cuomo to CNN, which she says contributed to his firing. The accuser, who Katz would not name, offered to provide documentary evidence to CNN. Katz also represents Charlotte Bennett who accused his brother Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate behavior.

In response that same day, a spokesperson for Chris Cuomo, Steven Goldberg, issued a statement denying the allegations.

Meanwhile, Chris Cuomo’s wife Cristina Cuomo was spotted picking up takeout at K Pasa American Taqueria in Sag Harbor on December 6 sans her husband. The Daily Mail reported that she seemed to be having an intense conversation with someone on her cell phone.