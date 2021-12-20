Recipe: Ursula XVII’s ‘Anything But’ Cookies

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Try this fabulous recipe for “Anything But” (the kitchen sink) cookies from Disset Chocolate founder and chocolatier Ursula XVII.

The master chocolatier says, “The idea for these cookies came about because we wanted to reduce food waste. At Disset, we take whatever broken or imperfect bonbons we have on hand, chop them up and use them as chocolate chips for the cookies. That’s how they got their name — they’re ‘anything but the kitchen sink!’ At home, you can use any leftover chocolate, candy bars or chocolate chips.”

Ingredients:

1 cup butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

1 egg

2 ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ¾ cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

Maldon salt

1 ¾ cup “Bonbon” chips (Use any type of chocolate chips, leftover chocolate or candy bars. Simply freeze and chop them up.)

Directions:

1. Cream the butter and sugar together until soft. Add the egg and vanilla extract and mix until well combined.

2. Mix and sift the dry ingredients together, and add them to the mixture in thirds. When the dough is formed, stir in the chips.

3. Roll out the dough into a log about 16” long. Wrap in plastic and freeze for several hours, until dough can be sliced easily.

4. Preheat the oven to 375°. Slice the dough into 1” rounds and place on cookie sheet. Add just a small pinch of Maldon salt to each cookie. Bake for about 10 minutes, or until edges begin to brown.

(Note: the dough can be frozen for up to six months.)

~This recipe comes to us courtesy of Disset Chocolate, dissetchocolate.com