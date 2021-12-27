Recipe: Chef Nicholas Vogel’s Roasted Broccoli Salad

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Baron’s Cove chef Nicholas Vogel comes through this holiday season with a recipe for roasted broccoli salad with pecans and farro that will stimulate your tastebuds. It’s nutritious, too!

Ingredients:

1 head of broccoli

1 cup of farro

1/4 cup pecans

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup feta

1 tablespoon Dijon

1/2 tablespoon honey

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 lemons

Directions:

1. Cook the farro. It calls for a 1:3 ratio (1 cup of farro to 3 cups of liquid). I like to use vegetable stock or chicken stock, and make sure to season it with salt. Simmer covered for 30 minutes.

2. After the farro is done, take it out and drain excess liquid. Then set aside the farro.

3. Prepare the broccoli. Cut 1 head of broccoli into florets, toss in olive oil, salt and pepper.

4. Roast at 400 degrees for 10 minutes.

5. When it comes out of the oven, zest 1/2 a lemon onto the warm broccoli and set aside.

6. Assemble your vinaigrette: In a bowl, whisk together the Dijon, honey, apple cider vinegar and juice from 1/2 a lemon. Slowly drizzle in your olive oil while whisking to create an emulsion. Season with salt and pepper to your liking. I also like to add a pinch of smoked paprika to this vinaigrette.

7. Toast your pecans in the 400-degree oven for 4–5 minutes. Rough chop the pecans once cooled.

8. Assemble the salad in a large bowl. I like to add vinaigrette in layers, so first dress your farro. Then add your broccoli, if your broccoli has gotten cold, toss it in the oven for 1–2 minutes — the warm broccoli has a nice contrast. Add a little more vinaigrette, then add in the pecans, cranberries and crumble your feta into the salad.

9. Check the seasoning and add more salt and pepper to your preference.

To give your salad extra flavor, add in chopped dill, parsley or cilantro. Use whatever fresh herbs are to your preference or in the fridge!

This recipe comes to us courtesy of The Restaurant at Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor, caperesorts.com/barons-cove.