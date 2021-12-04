Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Suffolk County Water Authority is seeking $29,896,000 in grant funding to provide drinking water to residents of Manorville and the North Fork, the agency said.

The New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) grants that SCWA applied for would fund a 24-inch water main from the Central Pine Barrens to the Town of Southold to restore the North Fork’s shallow aquifer system. It would also bring public water to some Manorville residents whose private wells are believed to have been contaminated by pollutants.

“Ensuring that the public has access to clean drinking water in abundant supply is critical to our residents,” said Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell. “We are pleased to support the (SCWA) as it undertakes a unique project that will not only reduce the strain on our aquifer today but expand our water supply in the future.”

The Manorville project would install 20,000 feet of new water main to connect residents currently on private wells who are impacted by contaminants. The Southold project would install a 44,000-foot water main connecting the existing water main in the Town of Southampton to the existing water main in the Town of Southold.