Enjoy New Year’s Eve and more fun events and activities to kick off your year in the Hamptons this week, December 31, 2021–January 6, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

New Year’s Eve Dinner and Show at the Southampton Inn

Friday, December 31, 7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss your opportunity to usher in 2022 in the most elegant way possible. Enjoy the vocal stylings of Broadway and opera singer Christina Fontenelli, well-known for her recordings and public appearances. Your all-inclusive package of $125 per person includes appetizers, a buffet dinner, the show and a Prosecco toast. For $250 you can include a room with your ticket.

91 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

FUN ACTIVITIES

New Year’s Eve Game Day

Friday, December 31, 11 a.m.

Stop by the John Jermain Library for a special New Year’s Eve Game Day, including a giant Jenga, Connect 4 and cornhole. All ages are welcome and masks are required.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

New Year’s Eve Dinner at O by Kissaki

Friday, December 31, 5 p.m.

Enjoy a 5-course tasting menu for $125 at O by Kissaki, known for its delicious Sushi and Japanese delicacies, featuring Sushi, lobster and filet mignon. You can also enhance your evening with a special beverage package.

47 Montauk Highway, East Hampton. 631-709-8855, explorekissaki.com

Celebrate New Year’s at Nick & Toni’s

Friday, December 31, 5:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

If you love Italian food, you won’t want to miss the three-course meal at Nick & Toni’s, which includes complimentary champagne and caviar. They also have a special children’s menu for New Year’s Eve.

136 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

Taking Flight-Beginner Beekeeping Classes With Chris Kelly

Thursday, January 6, 7–9 p.m.

Don’t miss the first of six classes taking place in Studio 1 at LTV in Wainscott. It will be a fun, interactive class on the basics of beekeeping, how to inspect a hive and where to get the right equipment. You can expect plenty of one-on-one attention and the ability to ask all of your questions.

75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2202, ltveh.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

The Guitar and Cuba, France & Haiti: A 30 Min. Video by Francisco Roldan

Through December 31

Don’t miss your last chance to view this special virtual visit presented by the Montauk Library and made possible by funds from the Decentralization Program. Guitarist Francisco Roldan will be presenting favorite Cuban melodies, French Impressionist gems and voodoo-influenced dances.

871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

New Moon Circle

Monday, January 3, noon

Each month sees a new moon, which is when the moon is completely hidden from view. Join Dana Dragone as she facilitates a new moon circle, which enhances connections and brings new progress. Call to register and a Zoom ID and meeting password will be emailed to you.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Jeff Muhs: The Uncanny Valley

On view through January 2

Don’t miss your last chance to view this unique exhibition by Jeff Muhs, winner of Guild Hall’s Artist Members Exhibition. The show features sculptural works as well as paintings.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Jacoub Reyes: Point of Reference Solo Exhibition at Ma’s House

On view through January 12

Jacoub Reyes is a multidisciplinary artist whose work focuses on how marginalized and oppressed communities have been downcast throughout history. He uses found wood that he transforms into large-scale allegorical cutouts. Point of Reference will feature works that focus on objects throughout the Shinnecock Nation. Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to8 p.m. by appointment.

159 Old Point Road, Southampton. 631-566-0486, mashouse.studio/events

Peter Campus: When The Hurly Burly’s Done

On view through February 27

Peter Campus is known for his work in new media and video art. For this exhibition, he positioned his camera around the shores of Shinnecock Bay. The viewer is welcome to take in the beauty of the natural landscape.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

