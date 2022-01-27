More Than a Foot of Snow Forecast for East End

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A powerful nor’easter may dump more than a foot of snow on the East End this weekend, although forecasters warned that there is a chance the accumulation could change before the winter storm arrives.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Suffolk County from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday. In addition to heavy snow, the storm could also bring wind gusts up to 55 mph and coastal flooding in waterfront communities during high tides Saturday and Sunday.

“Confidence is increasing for a strong storm system to bring moderate to heavy snowfall and strong winds to much of the area Friday night through Saturday,” Upton-based NWS meteorologists said in an advisory. “But there is still uncertainty on the western extent and duration of moderate and heavy snow banding.”

The storm is currently expected to bring higher snowfall amounts to eastern LI with Nassau County and New York City seeing less. But if the storm takes an eastward track, the East End could see 6 inches or less of the white stuff. NWS said there was also a 10% chance that the storm veers west and dumps two feet of snow on the region.

One to two inches of snow falling per hour are possible and may cause near-blizzard-like conditions at times, making for hazardous travel conditions, NWS warned. Downed tree limbs and utility wires may also cause power outages.

The flakes are forecast to start falling on Friday night before taping off Saturday night. Once the storm clears the area, the forecast calls for sunny skies Sunday and Monday with temperatures below freezing during the day and dropping into the teens overnight.