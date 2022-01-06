Up to 6 Inches of Snow Forecast for East End

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A winter storm is expected to bring up to a half a foot of snow to much of Long Island, forecasters say, with the flakes starting to fall Thursday night into Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday for all of Nassau and Suffolk counties. Accumulation is predicted to be higher on the East End and lower in Nassau.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” Upton-based NWS meteorologists said in the advisory. “The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute … Snowfall rates could reach or exceed one inch per hour in any heavy snow bands.”

The exact accumulation amount is dependent upon the track the storm takes as it approaches the tristate area. There’s a 10% chance that the North Shore of Nassau and western Suffolk could see as much as eight inches of snow. The forecast comes after what was expected to be the first winter storm of the season was predicted to bring up to four inches of snow on Monday ultimately left a dusting.

This time, forecasters say the chances of the most snow are east of New York City, as the low pressure system will pass to the south and east. A weaker or farther offshore low would result in lighter snow accumulations, with a stronger or closer to the coast track increasing the potential for greater accumulation, NWS said.

Once the storm clears the area, temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s this weekend, with wind chills as low as 10 degrees overnight, followed by a chance of snow showers Sunday morning and rain showers that night.

Original reporting from LongIslandPress.com