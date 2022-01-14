What to Do on the North Fork This Week: January 14–19, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about at these fun highlighted events and activities on the North Fork this week, January 14–19, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Friday Film: Strangers on a Train

Friday, January 14, 1:30 p.m.

Sneak on over to the meeting room of the Mattituck-Laurel Library, which is showing an Alfred Hitchcock classic in which a psychopath forces a tennis star to go along with his theory that two strangers can get away with murder.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Celebrating the Great American Songbook

Saturday, January 15, 10 a.m.

Join the Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library for this special program featuring jazz historian and artist-in-residence at Stony Brook University Dr. Thomas Manuel, who will be joined by pianist Rich Iacona. They will be presenting a mixed repertoire featuring the music of American icons like Cole Porter, George and Ira Gershwin and Richard Rogers. A reception will follow immediately after the concert.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Breathwork and Beers at übergeek Brewing Company

Saturday, January 15, 11:30 a.m.

Join Laurie Spritz Breathwork as you focus on awakening and transformation, and end your experience with a sound bath. Afterward, enjoy some of the unique ales, pilsners and IPAs at übergeek.

400 Hallett Avenue, Riverhead. 631-381-0949, ubergeekbrewing.com

Classic Stones Live

Saturday, January 15, 7 p.m.

Join the Glimmer Twins, known for their notorious resemblance to Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, as they perform favorite Rolling Stones classics. Tickets are $39 to $49 and can be purchased ahead of time.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

TJ Brown at Pindar Vineyards

Sunday, January 16, 1 p.m.

Don’t miss TJ Brown’s mix of soft rock and country music from the 1960s to today at Pindar Vineyards. Wines are available by the glass and bottle, as are tasty snacks.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

FUN ACTIVITIES

Friday Night Flights at Corey Creek

Friday, January 14, 5 p.m.

Live music, half-priced flights, and an art show by Beach & Willow are all part of the entertainment at Corey Creek Tasting Room. Bedell Cellars produces hand-crafted wines and uses sustainable farming techniques and practices.

36225 Main Road, Southold. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Trivia Night at Sannino Vineyards

Friday, January 14, 6–8 p.m.

Do you know a lot about nothing at all? Bring your crew of up to six people over to Sannino Vineyards, where you’ll enjoy glass specials and a fun atmosphere. Sign up ahead of time online.

15971 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-743-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Outdoor Yoga: Shala Align & Flow at North Fork Yoga Shala

Saturday, January 15, 8:30 a.m.

Start off your weekend the right way at North Fork Yoga Shala, where there will be a strong emphasis on breath control and alignment. Yogis of all levels can register ahead of time.

59945 Main Road, Southold. 516-443-5626, northforkyogashala.com

East End Food Market

Saturday, January 15, 9 a.m.

Visit the market every Saturday to sample from local food, wine and craft vendors. There is live music, activities and a chance to learn more about the community.

139 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-727-7600, riverheadchamber.com

A Winter’s Day Nature Walk

Saturday, January 15, 9:30 a.m.

Bundle up and head on out for some fresh air and exercise. You’ll view birds, plants and tracks as you hike through the Hallock State Park Preserve. Be sure to register ahead of time.

6062 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-315-5475, parks.ny.gov/parks/hallock

Yoga with Lynn

Saturday, January 15, 2 p.m.

Join Lynn in the Floyd Memorial Library with your yoga mat, water and blanket. Yoga increases flexibility, improves energy and helps with weight loss. Register ahead of time by phone or email.

539 First Street, Greenport. 631-477-2647, [email protected], floydmemoriallibrary.org

East Wind Wedding Showcase

Sunday, January 16, noon-3 p.m.

If you’re unsure how to start the wedding planning process, this is a great place to start. Meet with top event professionals, tour East Wind Long Island’s numerous wedding venues, experience the culinary creations of East Wind’s executive chef and dance to the tunes of a live DJ. Tickets are $25.

5720 NY-25A, Wading River. 631-929-3500, eastwindlongisland.com

Poker at Andy’s

Monday, January 18, 6 p.m.

If you like Texas Hold ‘Em, you’ll love Andy’s, where you can play every Monday night and enjoy scrumptious soups, starters, and burgers. Andy’s offers cozy indoor seating, plenty of drinks and a kids’ menu.

34 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2525, andysnofo.com

Adults 21+ Roller Skating

Wednesday, January 19, 5:30 p.m.

If you love to get around on eight wheels, glide on over the Greenport American Legion, where $10 includes over two hours of rink time as well as skate rentals. If you wait until you arrive to pay, only cash will be accepted.

121 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Virtual Breathe Together

Tuesday, January 18, 10 a.m.

Calm your nerves and reduce stress with this free virtual event. You can sign up ahead of time on the Southold Library website.

631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Tai Chi with Denise Gilles

Wednesday, January 19, 5 p.m.

Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese health practice that provides a number of benefits, including decreased stress, improved flexibility and increased energy. Register ahead of time for Zoom info.

631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Trivia Night at Greenport Harbor Brewery

Thursday, January 20, 6 p.m.

Bring your thinking cap and your thirst to the Greenport Harbor Brewery, where you can enjoy weekly specials and enter for the chance to win a $25 gift certificate.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Open Mic Night at Green Hill Kitchen & Que

Thursday, January 20, 6–9 p.m.

Show off your skills every Thursday night at the Green Hill Kitchen & Que, known for its fine barbecue and burgers. There’s also a kids’ menu and plenty of bubbly available.

48 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-4900, greenhillny.com

ART EXHIBITIONS

Farms Across America

Through February 13

Join the Alex Ferrone Gallery for this exhibition of photography, paintings, mixed media, and sculptures showcasing farms throughout the United States. The museum is open Fridays through Sundays from noon–5 p.m. or by appointment.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

America in Print

Now on view

View this history of how the lithograph, invented in 1796, made color prints available for everyone to enjoy. Suddenly, average folks could enjoy the works of artists like Currier and Ives in their own homes. This exhibit captures cityscapes, landscapes and scenes from literature throughout the 19th century.

300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.