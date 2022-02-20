Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

It’s hard to believe enrollment for Hamptons and North Fork summer camps has already begun by the middle of February, but sure enough, spots are filling up fast. If your mind is still stuck in winter mode, allow us to help you look ahead to this summer by looking back at some of the reader-voted winners of past Dan’s Best of the Best Camp contests. Below, you’ll find the shining stars of the last five years of contests, each of which has already opened enrollment for summer 2022.

And keep an eye out for next week’s February 25 issue, when we announce the winners of the 2021 Dan’s Best of the Best contest, including our new award-winning camps!

NORTH FORK



Dorothy P. Flint 4-H Camp

(BOTB camp in 2019, 2018, 2016)

This North Fork favorite is a sleepaway camp for students in grades 4–10, located on 140 acres of woodland, farmland and Long Island Sound beachfront in Riverhead. Campers can enjoy rope challenge courses, a nature center, indoor horseback riding and riding trails. 631-727-9762, ccenassau.org/dorothy-p-flint-4-h-camp

Hallockville Museum Farm

(BOTB camp in 2019)

Junior campers ages 5–7 and senior campers ages 8–12 can head to the farm for weeklong classes through July and August. Weekly topics include life on the farmstead; tools and trades; and bees, butterflies and gardens. The 28-acre site provides a bucolic setting for kids to enjoy summer outdoors. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org

Peconic Dunes 4-H Camp

(BOTB camp in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2016)

Parents have the choice of sending their children ages 8–15 to overnight camp, or their kids ages 6–13 to day camp, both running through July and August. It’s a tough choice for kids in that middle age range, because both options are packed with excitement. From Sunday to Saturday, overnight campers will hone their canoe, kayak, snorkeling, backcountry cooking, fishing, volleyball, music and archery skills. Tykes at the day camp will have their fair share of team sports, drama, crafts, nature studies and each day, Monday through Friday and the Turtle Games Carnival weekly. 631-852-8629, ccesuffolk.org/peconic-dunes-4-h-camp

HAMPTONS



(BOTB camp in 2017, 2016)

East Hampton Sports Camp is a great place for kids ages 3–13 to engage in exciting sports, games, art and music. The two camps — preschool camp for ages 3–5 and multi-sport camp for ages 6–13 — are designed to help campers have fun, feel confident, make new friends and create lifelong memories. Camp sold out quickly in 2021, so taking advantage of early registration is advised. 631-267-2267, e-sportimeny.com/p/18SJ-IV7

Future Stars

(BOTB camp in 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016)

Future Stars Southampton summer camps are back with oodles of specialized options to choose from, including explorer camp, chess camp, Little Stars (ages 3–5), boxing camp, golf camp, Tiny Stars (ages 2–3), art camp, tennis camp and core camp. Campers will participate in age- and level-appropriate group activities that will help them develop a STARS value system: Safety, Teamwork, Attitude, Responsibility and Sportsmanship. 914-273-8500, fscamps.com

Hampton Country Day Camp

(BOTB camp in 2018, 2017, 2016)

Located in East Hampton, this camp offers a wide variety of age-appropriate activities for campers in the Stepping Stones (ages 2 ½–4), upper camp (ages 5–11) and Hampton Country Sports Academy (ages 7–11). They offer flexible enrollment options to cater to any summer schedule, allowing parents to choose between one and eight weeks, and round-trip transportation from Southampton to Montauk is included in tuition. 631-537-1770, hamptoncountrydaycamp.com

Hamptons Baseball Camp

(BOTB camp in 2019, 2018, 2016)

This five-time Dan’s Best of the Best Camp will give children a chance to develop friendships, physical fitness, cooperation and thoughtfulness through a comprehensive schedule of baseball games, pitching lessons, square drills and catching practice. Parents can register their children for weeklong sessions in Water Mill from June through August, all of which are split into age groups (Rookie 4–5, Beginner 5–7, Intermediate 7–10 and Advanced 10–14). 631-907-2566, hamptonsbaseballcamp.com

Ross Summer

(BOTB camp in 2018)

Ross School’s East Hampton summer programming is built on innovation, education and an enriching summer experience. Early childhood camp for kids up to age 6 will help them experience social, emotional, physical and intellectual growth. Immersions camp for ages 7–12 offers a variety of weeklong programs such as sculpture, improv, chemistry, filmmaking, robotics and more. Sports camp is for young athletes ages 3–16 looking for a little exercise, competition and training under expert coaches and professionals. And the Ross Summer Term grants teens ages 14–18 an opportunity to engage in academic and educational summer programs led by esteemed faculty. 631-907-5376, ross.org/summer

Sandy Hollow Day Camp

(BOTB camp in 2019)

Family owned and operated since 1969, this Southampton camp offers weeklong camps July through August, where campers will take full advantage of various enriching activities, special events and the beautiful, bucolic landscape. Kids can learn to swim in a National American Red Cross program, participate in daily arts and crafts, hone their tennis skills (for ages 6–13) and enjoy fun Friday offerings like dunk tanks, puppet shows, dance parties and cookouts. 631-283-2296, sandyhollowdaycamp.com

Southampton Camp & Club

(BOTB camp in 2020, 2019, 2018)

Southampton Camp & Club offers an innovative program supplemented by a wide range of activities appealing to every camper in both the main camp (ages 5–11) and Stepping Stones (ages 2–4). The fun includes everything from athletics, gymnastics and aquatics to visual and performance arts. With daily round-trip transportation from Westhampton to Bridgehampton included in tuition, children across the Hamptons can experience this engaging camp experience. 631-488-4700, southamptoncc.com