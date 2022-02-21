Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hamptons culinary queen and Barefoot Contessa cookbook author Ina Garten has a new show, Be My Guest with Ina Garten, premiering on Food Network next month, and it all takes place at her East Hampton home!

The multi-platform series, which Variety reports has already been renewed for two more seasons ahead of its March 26 debut, features Garten welcoming old friends and new to her house for a “day of conversation, connection, food, and fun visits to some of her favorite local spots.” So it’s likely to bring in more Hamptons hotspots as the cookbook author spends time with celebrity guests, such as Julianna Margulies (ER, The Good Wife), James Beard Award-nominated chef Erin French (The Lost Kitchen on Magnolia Network), broadcast journalist Willie Geist (of MSNBC’s Morning Joe), and Hollywood director/producer power couple Rob Marshall and John DeLuca of Sagaponack (Into the Woods, Mary Poppins Returns), who Garten takes to 1770 House for cheesecake.

Be My Guest with Ina Garten is structured with three distinct versions, including an hour-long extended cut on Discovery+, a food-centric half-hour on Food Network, and a companion podcast. The next two cycles are set to begin production later this year, but there’s already plenty to enjoy with the upcoming episodes.

In the premiere episode, Margulies and Garten meet for the first time and become fast friends, discussing their untraditional childhoods and careers over Ina’s Real Margaritas and Juliana’s Halibut with Herb Butter, followed by a scenic car ride to the beach. As they sip on Garten’s Margaritas, the new pals talk love, life and career, and then pick herbs in the garden so Margulies can cook her signature dish — with one addition suggested by her host that, of course, take the dish to the next level. Finally, they drive a convertible to the beach and continue their chat.

“This show is a dream come true for me,” Garten says. “I’ve invited old friends and some new ones for great conversations, a little cooking, and a personal tour of East Hampton. This is going to be really fun!”

“Without question, one of the most frequent inquiries I receive is, ‘Can you help me get an invitation to Ina’s for lunch?’” said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc. “Be My Guest is just that, an invitation from Ina to our audience to join her and some of her favorite people as they share personal stories over cocktails and cooking favorite recipes.”

Garten’s husband Jeffrey also appears on the show

The first four episodes of Be My Guest with Ina Garten air Saturday weekly on all platforms, starting March 26, including the half-hour Food Network show, starting at noon.