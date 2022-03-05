Food Seen: Bridgehampton Dining & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Take a long look at Bridgehampton dining, Jamaican eats in Center Moriches, Tate’s Key Lime Coconut cookies and more from the East End “Food Seen.”

Bridgehampton is abundant with small shops, history and your next great meal. If you love Greek cuisine, then you’ll love Elaia Estiatorio. It was included among Newsday’s prestigious Top 100 Long Island Restaurants in 2021. The all-white interior evokes the colors and charms of Santorini and Mykonos. The beet salad with butter beans and pine nuts resting on honeyed Greek yogurt is majestic, and the leg of lamb is solid as well.

Bobby Van’s Steakhouse sports a mahogany bar counter, polished floors, dim lighting and white tablecloths. The two-inch-thick steak is well seared on the outside and has a strong aged beef flavor. Other great cuts include the veal chop loin, filet mignon and porterhouse for two. Fun fact (or rumor): Truman Capote is believed to have finished In Cold Blood in the original Bobby Van’s!

Nothing screams summer more than a blue Pierre’s wine bottle, with an illustrated sailboat on the label. Weather permitting, sitting outdoors at Pierre’s is always a pleasant experience. Great entrees include the French onion soup, bouillabaisse and any of the fresh pastas.

As spring approaches, be sure to dine al fresco at the Bridgehampton Inn & Restaurant’s well-appointed patio. The restaurant scores on some creative dishes, such as BBQ pulled pork peach dumplings and tequila lime chicken pasta.

American Pie Pizzeria lives up to its slogan: serious calzones, good pizza. Located in the Bridgehampton Commons, the square grandma pizza hits the spot, as does the eggplant parmigiana and spinach-filled ravioli.

Tate’s recently shared that its popular Key Lime Coconut flavor, which originally made its debut as a seasonal offering, will now be a permanent flavor. Tate’s Key Lime Coconut Cookies will be sold online at tatesbakeshop.com and on Amazon, and they’ll also be available in stores nationwide by mid-March. The new permanent flavor is like spring in a bag of cookies!

There’s a new Jamaican restaurant at 617 Montauk Highway in Center Moriches. Good Bickle is the brainchild of siblings Yakeev Chance, Lester Ellis and Yannick Ellis. Look for classic dishes such as jerk chicken, ackee and saltfish. It’s a family affair as the recipes were passed down from their mom or grandmother.

East Hampton’s Rowdy Hall will offer Irish specials on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17 and on Sunday, March 20. The special Irish two-course prix fixe will be available for $35 at dinner. The menu items will also be available during lunch a la carte on both days when Rowdy will be open from noon to 9 p.m. The specials menu includes corned beef and cabbage, or bangers and mash. Erin go bragh!

Did You Know: The folks who operate 668 The Gig Shack in Montauk will be taking over Elbow East in Southold, which overlooks Long Island Sound at Kenny’s Beach. Look for a Memorial Day opening.

Bits & Bites: Inlet Seafood in Montauk is now open on weekends for the season.

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!