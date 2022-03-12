Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Take classes at Hallockville Museum Farm, celebrate National Potato Chip Day with a crispy local treat, watch 75 Main Serving the Hamptons on Discovery+, follow Hampton Coffee Company’s growth and more bite-sized news from the East End “Food Seen.”

Hallockville Museum Farm is offering a series of workshops that explore food production, preparation and preservation techniques from a time when farm-to-table was a necessity for Long Islanders, rather than a trend. The workshop series, titled “Turning Back Thyme: A Taste of Hallockville,” will take participants on a historic food journey in the setting of the preserved 18th century farm homestead at Hallockville Museum Farm. The schedule and program content for the workshops are as follows: Ethnic and vegetarian food preparation on Saturday, March 12; Long Island farming on Saturday, March 26; and food preservation on Saturday, June 11. All workshops will be held at Hallockville Museum Farm (6038 Sound Avenue, Northville) from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. The registration fee for a single workshop is $50 for Hallockville Museum Farm members, and $65 for non-members. Interested individuals may obtain full details on the workshops and register online at hallockville.org. Registered participants may request complimentary copies of the books on the recommended reading list, which have been donated to Hallockville Museum Farm by Humanities NY.

In case you missed last week’s feature, 75 Main in Southampton Village will be featured in the Discovery+ streaming platform’s Serving the Hamptons, which follows the staff of 75 Main as they work and play on the South Fork during the high season. Five episodes will begin streaming on April 7. The series features Zach Erdem, the restaurant’s owner, and various employees as it chronicles their day from breakfast service to closing — and beyond.

Hampton Coffee Co. has added another location. Look for an outpost in the Center Moriches Free Public Library, which joins its other locations in Westhampton Beach, Water Mill, Southampton, Aquebogue, and Montauk. And yes, they’ll have baked goods, sandwiches, and soups like the other locations.

Red Bar Brasserie, the iconic Hampton Road restaurant in Southampton, has been sold. Stay tuned to learn their operating plans.

The growing East End restaurant group, Rooted Hospitality Group (Cowfish, RUMBA, RHUM, Avo Taco and flora) has added the iconic Starr Boggs in Westhampton Beach to their stable. Congrats!

Also, The Clam Bar on the Napeague stretch opens in two weeks!

Fun Food Fact: March 14 is National Potato Chip Day and if you haven’t tried the chips made by Art of Eating’s Cheryl Stair, run don’t walk to The Milk Pail. You can thank me later!

Food Quote: “Some people ask the secret of our long marriage. We take time to go to a restaurant two times a week. A little candlelight, dinner, soft music and dancing. She goes Tuesdays, I go Fridays.” ~ Henny Youngman

