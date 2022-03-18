Save the Date: Katy’s Courage 5K Returns April 9

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Following the Katy’s Courage Skate-A-Thon and Love Bites, this year’s series of annual Katy’s Courage fundraisers and events continue next month with the 10th annual Katy’s Courage 5K on Saturday, April 9 in Sag Harbor, rain or shine. Proceeds from the 2022 event will be donated to local scholarships, as well as Katy’s Kids @ CMEE. Participants may register online in advance here.

Part of Katy’s Courage, Katy’s Kids provides a safe and healing environment for children, teens and their families as they grieve the death of a parent, sibling, close family member or friend. Sessions take place the first and third Wednesday of every month at the Children’s Museum of the East End.

On race day, registration and check-ins will take place from 7–8:15 a.m. and the run will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Runners will start at 21 West Water Street, head north and make a right onto Main Street, turn right again onto Glover Street, run through the Redwood section of the course and finish back on Water Street. Cost is $25 in advance and $30 day of the race.

Katy’s Courage is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization honoring Katy Stewart, an inspirational 12-year-old girl from Sag Harbor who died from a rare form of pediatric liver cancer. The organization is dedicated to supporting education, children’s bereavement counseling and pediatric cancer research.

For more information about Katy’s Courage, the 5K and sponsorship opportunities, visit katyscourage.org.