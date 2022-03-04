Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Episode 69: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with international affairs expert and East Moriches resident Natasha Udensiva about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s propaganda, the nuclear threat, unprecedented U.S. sanctions, Russian oil and more. A native of the Soviet Union who spent summers in Kiev, Ukraine, Udensiva is a lecturer of international affairs at the School of International Affairs and Public Policy, Columbia University. She has also taught at the MBA Executive program at the Moscow State Institute for International Relations in Russia.

